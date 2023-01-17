The term “State entrepreneur” is right up there with other oxymorons like “military intelligence” and “honest politician”.
Yet, in the Express Business of January 11, economist Mary K King argues “for an increased role for the State as entrepreneur, the Government to take charge of a national innovation system along the lines of the Triple Helix”.
The problem with King’s concept is that there is no such thing as a State entrepreneur. There are only bureaucrats and public servants and politicians. If any of these people were entrepreneurs, they wouldn’t be working for the State. So, on what basis are these government officials qualified even to provide funding for would-be entrepreneurs?
This is not to say that the Government cannot play a role in facilitating entrepreneurship. But that is mostly a matter of getting out of the way of private enterprise. Government’s main entrepreneurial role is therefore to:
• Protect private property;
• Punish fraud;
• Lower barriers to entry in all economic activities;
• Reduce red tape; and
• Close State enterprises to avoid crowding out the private sector.
Notably, all political administrations have failed on all these fronts, especially since the 1970s.
Elton Singh,
Couva