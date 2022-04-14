Stay off the road on Tuesday

THE Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network is the latest organisation to call on the Government to rescind its decision to further lower the subsidy on fuel.
The impact of that decision is set to take effect on Tuesday with an increase in fuel prices at the pump.
Speaking yesterday during a press conference at the Vistabella Community Centre, president Adrian Acosta said the decision by the Government is a very selfish one.
“That is not only going to affect taxi drivers, it’s going to affect every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, whether it be by travelling, purchasing items in the grocery or in a store,” Acosta said.
Noting that every time the Government reduces the fuel subsidy, it automatically transfers to the travelling public and also transfers to the consumers, one way or the other, Acosta added, “Today, we are here to say that we’re not going stand for that at the end of the day.
“We have now come out of a period where we were under a lot of strain for over two years and a half. We suffered because of this pandemic and we believe now where the Government is looking to reduce the fuel subsidy even further down, that is going to affect us more.”
Pointing out that some members had to give up their vehicles because they simply could not make their monthly loan instalments when the Government implemented the 50 per cent capacity, Acosta said, “For two years now we’ve been suffering at the hands of this Government because of the measures that they’ve been putting in place for taxi drivers.”
He stated that the Network has voiced that if the Government took the opportunity to further reduce the fuel subsidy, it would have been met with some kind of action from the taxi drivers. “So we’re taking the opportunity today to call on all our membership, we’re taking the opportunity today to call on the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to come out on Tuesday and stand with us, to show the Government that we’re all being negatively affected by this gas raise.
“We’re saying to the citizens of the country that the Minister of Finance on three occasions said he raised gas once, he raised gas twice, he raised gas three times, and nobody rioted. But we have to tell him today that we’re not rioting, but we’re going to make a stand and tell the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to stay off the road on Tuesday to show the Government that you are very disappointed in them by them taking away this fuel subsidy.”
Acosta said the call to stay off the road on Tuesday is not just for taxi, maxi-taxi, truck and backhoe drivers, but for everybody, whether it is the trade union movement, Government workers-teachers, police, soldiers, firemen-they’re calling on everybody to show because it’s going to touch everybody in their pocket.
“Once you drive a vehicle in this country it is going to touch you in your pocket.”
He noted that taxi drivers operate high maintenance vehicles and everything, including parts and oil, has gone up over the past two years.
Holding their hands
on fare hike
“Things have gone up in the grocery and we have to live just like everybody else in this country.”
Asked if there are any plans by taxi drivers to increase their fares, Acosta said: “At this point in time as the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network, we’re calling on our membership to hold their hands on increasing fares at this point in time. Let us come out and make a stand and let the Government know that this move that they’re about to make is going to hurt us pretty much in our pockets. Let us make a stand for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Questioned on the potential impact of people heeding the call and taking Tuesday off, Acosta responded, “When the Government take away the rest of the fuel subsidy that is going to be the rest of the year and that is going to be for the rest of your life, so one day more that the citizens of this country decide to stay home, I don’t see that affecting anybody.
We’ve been home for two years now so if it is that the citizens of this country decide to take one more day off to let the Government know that they’re disappointed in that move, I don’t see how that is going to affect this country at this point in time. It will affect the citizens of this country more if the Government continue to go down that road of taking away the fuel subsidy.
“We have a way out but we’re taking this stand because we understand that the travelling public is under tremendous pressure at this point in time.”
Expressing faith in the Government hearing their appeal and retracting its statement on the reduction of the fuel subsidy, he said the basis of their appeal hinges on the fact that the country is now coming out of a period where a lot of people lost their jobs, and where many could not pay their rent.
“There are still a lot of people who did not get back their jobs and are jobless, so we think it’s a criminal act at this point in time for the Government to go the way of reducing the fuel subsidy,” Acosta said.