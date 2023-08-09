Colm Imbert (copy)

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has confirmed that the Cabinet is actively considering the prospect of raising the minimum wage in the country.

Imbert made the statement during a virtual news conference held yesterday.

The current minimum wage in this country stands at $17.50 per hour. However, during the Labour Day celebrations, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) advocated for an increase to $30 per hour.

“We are looking at it (increasing the minimum wage) there has been a proposal,” Imbert said.

However he warned that it is a delicate balancing act as it could directly impact the government’s wage bill and impact the economy.

“One of the things you have to understand is that in addition to helping people obviously by increasing the minimum wage and obviously that will help people in the lower end,” Imbert said.

“It has an effect on the other side, it has an effect on businesses and then it has an effect on the state sector because in some areas some of the state sector employees are paid at the minimum wage level and therefore anytime you increase the minimum wage the government’s wage bill is going to go up so these are the things we have to balance but it is something we are actively looking at again I would say stay tuned for developments on that,” he said.

Imbert was however tight-lipped on what the new minimum wage could be.

