Step up the search

IN 12 years, T&T will not have enough natural gas to meet its demand if the search for new provinces of the commodity is not intensified.
That demand in 2018 averaged about 3.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day.
And T&T’s future prospects lie in deepwater.
These findings are contained in the Ryder Scott audit of T&T’s natural gas reserves up to the end of 2019.
“From 2023 onwards, prospective resources will be crucial, and therefore exploration efforts will need to be intensified to allow appropriate time for implementation of the optimal field development plans. From 2033 onwards, risked technically recoverable resources plus risked identified resources may not be sufficient to meet demand. Accordingly, to meet this demand the success of unidentified deep water opportunities will be come increasingly critical,” the report said.
Last November, when Energy Minister Franklin Khan presented the 2018 findings, he said: “We have roughly ten to 11 years. That is why the exploration effort and the development and the seismic acquisition, and the geological studies must run concurrently with the production operations. That is what successful energy companies do. We have some of the best exploration and production operators internationally here in T&T.”
In that report, there was a slight improvement in T&T’s natural gas reserves of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of gas (tcf).
In 2018, natural gas production increased from 1.14 tcf of gas to 1.261 tcf of gas.
In the 2019 report, it noted that T&T experienced a marginal growth in its gas reserves—just about 156 billion cubic feet.
Ryder Scott also adjusted its reserves classification which consists of reserves, contingent resources and prospective resources. Gas that is discovered is classified as Reserves—P1 (proved), P2 (Probable), P3 (Possible) to now include a new category of prospective resources.
Where discovered, gas is currently interpreted as sub-commercial, the classification of contingent resources C1, C2 and C3 has been introduced.
In its report, P1 is added to C1, P2 is added to C2 and P3 is added to C3.
As of December 31, 2019, T&T reserves stood at:
• Proved (+C 1) — 10,686,370 mmcf
• Probable (+C 2) — 4,410,861 mmcf
• Possible (+C 3) — 1,600, 511 mmcf
• Prospective resources — 9,736,953 mmcf
The Ryder Scott audit looked at reserves and resources of energy companies which operate in T&T—BPTT, Shell, BHP, EOG, DeNovo, Perenco Touchstone, Trinity Exploration and Open Areas.
What the report says
The RyderScott natural gas audit was submitted to the Ministry of Energy in July, just before BP’s global CEO, Bernard Looney, announced a grand strategy to reduce its the London-headquartered transnational energy giant’s fossil fuel output by 40 per cent, while increasing low-carbon investments eightfold by 2025.
The report observed that production between the 2018 and 2019, usually paired with evaluations, was estimated at 1,252 bcf.
In 2019, it said that field extension and discoveries and upward revision of 1,408 bcf achieved 113 per cent technically recoverable resource replacement.
The report said:
“The BPTT-operated assets had both upward and downward revisions, but the overall impact was a net upward revision:
• The Trinidad Region Onshore Compression (TROC) Project, which became operational in the second quarter of 2017, continues to result in reserve adjustments for fields located in the Mahogany and Amherstia hubs.
• The Kapok field reserves increased by 63 bcc, which was mainly due to better well performance.
• In the Angelin field, 316 bcf were added due to remapping of the entire field based on new well data.
• In Amherstia there were negative revisions of 60 bcf relating to water enrichment, performance and reclassifications.
• At Mango negative revisions totalled 89 bcf and were due to a major remapping effort and resulted in removal of volumes a TP99 and TP88, and reductions at TP75 and TP67.
BHP had success with the Bene, Boom, High-Hat and Tuk exploration wells adding C1 volumes of 363 bcf, 115 bcf, 23 bcf and 242 bcf, respectively. Ryder Scott upgraded Delaware and Ruby fields from contingent resource to reserves in the year-end 2019 evaluation as MEEI recently approved the field development plan for BHP. The result was an addition of 125.5 and 88.2 bcf of proved gas reserves in the Delaware and Ruby fields, respectively.
For Shell, the revision of the Original Gas-in-Place (OGIP) due to seismic interpretation in the Endeavour field resulted in an addition of 42 bcf of reserves.
Reserves history
This country’s fortunes and, in essence, its earnings, are tied to the monetisation and allocation of natural gas.
But the cost of producing gas has gone up.
This year, it was further impacted by the global commodity price crash which affected the earnings of the National Gas Company (NGC). The company reported a loss of $316.2 million for the first six months of 2020, which follows on from declining profits of $2 billion in 2019.
“The country’s technically recoverable resources (TRR) increased from 2000 to 2002 together with new installed capacity and additional demand. However, the exploration for new technically recoverable resources from the post-2004 period was insufficient to meet the continued increases in demand.
“Thus, we are currently in a situation where demand outstrips supply and where most gas fields and upstream, gas-processing facilities are being used at their maximum safe operating capacity. There was a notable reduction in production after 2010, as fewer new fields were brought online to maintain the supply plateau,” the report said.
It noted that in 2017, according to their audit, there was a 152-per cent replacement of the reserves which remained essentially “unchanged between 2017 and 2019 while production trended upward or remained flat”.
“The production between the 2015 and 2016 evaluations was estimated at 1,214 bcf (includes production corrections), and the production between the 2016 and 2017 evaluations was estimated at 1,140 bcf. In 2016, the field extensions and discoveries and upward revisions of 530 bcf achieved 44-per cent proved reserves replacement. In 2017, the field extensions and discoveries and upward revisions of 1,738 bcf achieved 152-per cent proved reserves replacement,” that audit noted.
With the gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field off the cards for the moment, here’s how the country’s reserves trended: T&T’s proved reserves moved from 9,917 billion cubic feet (bcf) in 2016 to 10,515 bcf in 2017; it’s probably reserved moved from 5,379 bcf in 2016 to 6,127 bcf in 2017; and its possible reserves moved from 4,722 bcf to 5,391 bcf.
“For the last four years from December 31, 2016, to 2019, the P1 +C1 volumes have increased by seven per cent from 9.9 tcf to 10.7 tcf. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 26.3 tcf of gas had been produced from these assets. Production during the 2019 period was approximately 1.3 tcf. For the year-end 2019 audit, 113 per cent P1 +C1 volume replacement was achieved compared to P1 +C1 volume replacement of 101 per cent in the year-end of 2018 audit and the 152 per cent in the year-end 2017 audit,” it said.
Oil reserves are up
Meanwhile, T&T’s oil reserves have increased.
Its proved reserves have increased by 10.3 per cent, from 199.5 million barrels to 220.1 million barrels.
Its probable reserves rose by 16.6 per cent, from 85.5 million barrels to 99.7 million barrels.
Its possible reserves climbed by 8.5 per cent, from 124.8 million barrels to 135.5 million barrels.
T&T’s unrisked prospective resources is now a “mammoth” 3.2 billion barrels.
This is an increase of 773.4 per cent over the unrisked prospective resources at January 1, 2012, of 368.2 million barrels.
The audit of the crude oil reserves and resources, dated December 31, 2018, commenced on October, 2018.
Its the second oil audit undertaken by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc (NSAI) for T&T and was announced in August.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan had said it’s a “positive” sign and, in his view, oil reserves were more value to the country.
“When the proven reserves of condensate for 2018, estimated by the Ryder Scott Company, are added to the proven crude oil reserves, our proven reserves of crude oil and condensate are 256.9 million barrels. This exceeds the figure at 1 January, 2012, by 14.0 million barrels or 5.7 per cent. Upward revisions based on better production performance and committed projects resulted in a reserves replacement ratio of 107.2 per cent between audits.
“The reserves to production ratio based on the oil and condensate production and reserves in 2018 on a proved basis is 11.1 years. This is an increase of 54.2 per cent from the 2012 figure of 7.2 years. This change is in part due to the decreased production of 23.2 million barrels in 2018, which was 10.4 million barrels less than was produced in the year preceding the 2012 audit. But our significantly higher proved reserves of crude oil and condensate in 2018 relative to 2012 was another factor,” he had said.