THE recent decision by the ministry of social development over the stolen social welfare cheques is not sitting well with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
SATT is now saying the recent action may change the way it does business with the ministry in the future.
Before the January 31 theft of the cheques, supermarkets accepted all Government pension cheques and grants.
Over the weekend media reports indicated that minister Donna Cox said the 1,836 social welfare cheques which were stolen from the Sangre Grande Post Office on January 1 have been cashed fraudulently at supermarkets.
“There are some supermarkets repeatedly where cheques are cashed there. Persons’ cheques that are lost or turning up cashed at certain supermarkets and their names are popping up frequently. It makes you wonder what is really happening. Why this is happening in some supermarkets and not at others?” Cox lamented.
The minister said this meant that some supermarkets are not taking stringent measures to examine identification cards to correlate with cheques which will be honoured by the Central Bank.
However, yesterday SATT’s president Rajiv Diptee told i95.5fm that this situation could have been sorted out between the ministry and the Central Bank.
“We have had a certain number of stores within and outside our network that accepted these cheques before notice was given that they were stolen. So the owners who went to cash these cheques in the banks realised it bounced back. While we understand that the ministry tried to mitigate the situation, this action has been passed on to the supermarkets. It’s not a good situation for them right now. We are in talks daily with the ministry to sort this out,” Diptee said.
He also stated that the survival of several stores are now in question.
“I have had way too many supermarkets and store owners calling me and saying that their cash flow has been crippled, to the point where they are going to have to close their doors till further notice, due to the inability to cash the cheques. Fraud is something that is happening, so it means we now have to adapt solutions, that are either technological or examining where the fraud is taking place. We cannot create a cash flow crisis for businesses,” he remarked.
Commenting on the development, Minister Cox told i95.5fm that her ministry has placed a stop order on Government cheques and grants which were deemed stolen.
“The ministry noted that some supermarkets and shops transacted business with the beneficiaries of the social welfare grants, even before the date of the cheques, which was February 1.
“The stop orders we placed on the banks would be those cheques presented after February 2, so we took a decision to honour all the valid cheques in cash by supermarkets and shops presented for payment through the commercial banks on or before February 2. I believe Diptee was not well guided with that information,” Cox explained.
She also noted the Supermarkets Association also has a duty to protect itself.
“What I would like to hear Mr. Diptee say is to also speak to supermarket owners, so that they will be able to honour the agreement with regards to ensuring that identifications cards are examined and that they sign, before cashing cheques. This is not happening at some supermarkets and due diligence must be carried out,” she added.
The Fraud Squad is said to be actively investigating the theft of the over 1,800 Government-issued cheques.