The World Bank on Friday said small Caribbean countries can accelerate private-sector development by addressing key sources of vulnerability and improving the investment climate.
A report titled “The Caribbean Regional Private Sector Diagnostic (RPSD)” identifies ways to reduce cross-cutting constraints to private investment, such as gaps in connectivity and skills mismatches, and break the region’s current low-growth, low-productivity trend.
The study also examines two key sectors, the digital economy and renewable energy, in which greater private investment could contribute to export diversification and job creation, enhance productivity, and strengthen resilience to climate change and natural disasters.
The RPSD was prepared for 12 Caribbean states as part of its ongoing efforts to boost private sector participation in key sectors and accelerate economic growth and development in the region.
The countries covered by the report are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The report said the countries identified, “face major cross-cutting constraints and addressing them would foster an environment more conducive to trade, investment and growth”.
“These constraints are gaps in trade policy, trade facilitation, and connectivity; skills mismatches; limited access to finance, especially for small and medium enterprises; and vulnerability to climate change,” it said.
The Washington-based financial institution and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said the report comes at a crucial time, in the aftermath of the coronavrus (Covid-19) pandemic, as the region seeks new opportunities for the private sector to drive long-term growth and development.
“The RPSD provides a roadmap to advancing reforms that will unlock the full economic potential of the Caribbean and further enable the private sector to become an engine for inclusive growth and innovation, including strengthening the digital economy and transitioning to renewable energy,” said Susan Lund, IFC’s Vice President for Economics and Private Sector Development, during a hybrid event in Bridgetown jointly organised with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean countries, Lilia Burunciuc, said “to realise the economic potential of the Caribbean, there is a need to bolster regional linkages and economic diversification and a move to greener and more inclusive growth”.
In his address to the event, the CDB’s Vice President, Operations, Isaac Solomon said the Barbados-based financial institution regards private enterprise as “an essential factor in the sustainable development equation” as a vibrant Private Sector can build new industries, increase competitiveness in global markets, as well as spur economic growth, and job creation.
“We are gearing up to play a stronger catalytic role in generating private investment. We continue to position ourselves to be at the forefront of transforming the financing landscape, attracting more resources that will help to address many of the challenges facing our populations.”
In an effort to bridge the skills gap and make the educational system more relevant, the RPSD recommends expanded access to tertiary education, improvement in the quality of secondary education, reduction in mismatch between skills in demand those produced through the educational system.
“Through our new Private Sector Development Framework, which is well advanced, CDB is aiming to facilitate the development of dynamic and internationally competitive, high-growth firms, drive higher incomes and increased economic resilience at both the national and regional levels,” Solomon added.
The 145-page notes that the Caribbean countries “suffer from frictions that raise their cost of trade and hamper their competitiveness.
“Tariff and non-tariff measures, weak trade facilitation, and poor transport connectivity make trade expensive and depress export volumes,” it said, calling for the establishment of national and regional trade facilitation committees, digitisation and simplification of trade procedures, increase of supply and efficiency of air and marine cargo shipping.
