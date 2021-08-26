Employees of private members clubs (PMCs) have appealed to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to reopen their industry, stating this week that some of the affected are struggling to pay bills and buy food.
The PMC workers, through the Union of Members Clubs and Lottery Workers, have written to the PM and Deyalsingh, asking that casinos be allowed to reopen under the recommended public health guidelines.
Association president, Joshua Johnson, pointed out to the Government ministers in both letters that the industry employs thousands of breadwinners, including single mothers. With the next school term approaching, some form of income has become critical, the association has said.
Private members clubs were closed along with much of the non-essential economy for several months, after enjoying a brief reopening that ended when the Government returned to near-lockdown as the Covid-19 daily infection rate rose.
The letters thanked both officials in advance for their “compassion” and “mercy”, and sought dialogue, during which Johnson said stakeholders were willing to outline their anti-Covid protocol if allowed to reopen.
He noted in a telephone interview that when it was allowed to reopen briefly earlier this year, the members clubs industry adhered to strict protocol such as enforced sanitising, crowd control and physical distancing.
He said even as daily infections rose at that point, no positive Covid-19 cases had been traced back to any members’ clubs.
Single mothers affected
Johnson said the industry provides legal work to thousands of decent people, many of them single mothers.
He said up to 5,000 workers have been directly affected since the clubs were closed, and another 30,000 who benefit from or do business with the industry.
The association noted in its August 23, 2021 letter to Deyalsingh that its peers in the Lotto and Play Whe sectors were allowed to return to work on August 9.
The letter said for the past 117 days, employees who were “predominantly single mothers with dependent children have been without income and the means to take care of their children”.
“Not one of our comrades received the Salary Relief Grant,” the letter stated.
“We suffer from nervousness, anxiety, depression and a whole plethora of mental health issues, as we do not know where our next meal is coming from.”
The letter stated that disenfranchised employees have “creditors on our doorstep, harassing us for payments”, and “some of us do not even have a doorstep as we have been evicted by our landlords. It is hard for us out here. We feel overwhelmed and forsaken”.
The letter recalled that Deyalsingh and the Ministry of Health would have approved the protocol handbook previously used by the industry for reopening.
Staff were trained to maintain the health regulations and entry protocol for temperature and sanitation.
Johnson said up to 95 per cent of the industry is now vaccinated with Sinopharm.
In its letter to Rowley, the association thanked the Government and its medical team for the country’s pandemic response.
However, the association believes that when regarding the data driving the reopening of the economy, its members “fit the criteria” to resume operations.
The letter described the membership as “productive” people who pay taxes, and while they fully support the State’s aim to reopen schools in early September, some children may not be able to attend.
“We are not working to provide the necessary tools for them to restart school,” the letter to the PM stated.
The letter said members have been surviving by the “mercies of God”.
“Dr Rowley we are depressed, broken and feel forsaken,” the letter said.
The association is appealing for an urgent meeting of stakeholders and the relevant State officials to discuss a return to business in the near future.