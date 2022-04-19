Students must be more responsible for their tuition

IN ORDER for The University West Indies St Augustine to become less dependent on Government’s subventions, the campus must operate as a business to become profitable and sustainable.
That’s the view of The UWI principal Prof Brian Copeland, who said with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments across the Caribbean were challenged, so it would have been difficult for them to maintain their usual funding.
Speaking to Express Business last week, Copeland said this is why the St Augustine campus wants to make students more responsible for their tuition.
He indicated that the contributing governments fund 80 per cent of economic costs of tuition fees and students pay 20 per cent. T&T students currently cover 12 per cent of economic costs.
“This does not include GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses). Including GATE, the percentage of tuition costs borne by local students drops to about six per cent. I did say that students have to take responsibility for their tuition. We have to move to that space because we won’t be raising top-class citizens,” Copeland stressed.
He noted that a tuition reduction was given in 2021 when T&T experienced two periods of lockdowns.
“We are not doing this in a draconian way but we do have to do it. I think you will agree that for any institution to sit with fees remaining the same for 21 years something has to be wrong, so we have to address it. I cannot say by how much the fees will increase by as yet, because meetings are still being held.
“Students have been having the benefit of reasonably good fees. The cost of an education at one of our partnering universities in the United States in the social sciences faculty is US$50,000 ($340,000) a year. It’s $12,000 a year here at St Augustine. We are not going anywhere near that but it’s just to show you the disparity,” Copeland emphasised.
Projects
The campus is in a deficit of TT$45 million and the principal is of the strong belief that the UWI South campus, Debe, which has been reconfigured to become the UWI Global School of Medicine, can increase earnings for The UWI St Augustine.
Copeland said it was expected to hit the ground running two years ago, but Covid-19 happened.
He is hopeful that it can come on stream soon, in order to offset the deficit that needs to be decreased.
“The Debe campus cost $600 million to complete after the contractors defaulted. Some $500 million came from the Government and $100 million from The UWI. We will be attracting full fee-paying foreign students from the US who can access scholarships from their country to study abroad.”
He highlighted that the South campus is looking at taking in 150-180 students per year, and that the school would be able to fund 25 per cent of The UWI’s current expenditure, which is huge.
“We’ve asked the Government to help us facilitate setting up agreements with the US government, as well as a one-time payment of $20 million to finish setting up the programme. We asked in August and still haven’t heard anything,” Copeland said.
He said one of the key aspects in achieving the university’s vision 2030 is to educate the public about the role of the institution and the role of research as a viable option for a career. He noted that tertiary education is changing to develop people physically and mentally over time.
Copeland, who is retiring on July 31, said his vision for the university is that it would operate as a business to generate its own funding and create productive graduates who can set out on a rewarding life.
“Research has to be meaningful and extricate maximum value for the nation. I would like to see the creation of a new small and medium enterprise sector with the spinoff companies which can attract 30-40 per cent of the foreign exchange coming. We want to do a total redesign for the maximum efficiency of administration.
He served his first term as campus principal in 2016 and was expected to retire last year August but a decision was taken by The UWI Chancellor Robert Bermudez to extend it to this year.
Monetising innovation
Chairman of UWI Ventures Ltd, Gerry Brooks, pointed to several nationally significant and investment-worthy innovation projects currently being developed at The UWI. These include innovations in chemical engineering, ICT, high-value agriculture, medicine and music. He explained that UWI Ventures is a separate and independent governance structure to The UWI, given the need for agility and flexibility as a commercial entity.
“UWI Ventures collaborates and works closely with The UWI, through its Entrepreneurship Unit and the St Augustine Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (StACIE), to provide comprehensive and integrated support for selected start-ups, including grant funding, IP protection, and a full suite of entrepreneurship services including but not limited to business planning, coaching, mentorship and commercialisation of innovative entrepreneurial opportunities.
UWI Ventures is also designed as a holding company for UWI spin-offs and start-ups,” he said.
Brooks said one of the projects being looked at, which can also help with the country’s export, is the cocoa industry.
He pointed out that there are opportunities in this industry and that is why the UWI Ventures is working with the head of the Cocoa Research Centre, Prof Pathmanathan Umaharan. The Centre is a globally recognised entity that specialises in genetics research, disease resistance, quality assurance testing and post-harvest technologies for cocoa.
Brooks said there is an opportunity to drive exports of dark chocolate, cocoa butter, cocoa liquor and coverture.
He noted that a proposed factory will cost roughly TT$7 to $8 million and it will have a productive capacity of 200 tonnes of cocoa annually. That is roughly half the total cocoa production of T&T. This creates an avenue for cocoa estate production.
“The Government has given a commitment of giving $7 million so its just for us to actually get the funding to get this project up and running. Remember when doing a project such as this it takes five to seven years to see results,” he said.
The chairman also outlined that UWI Ventures established an app so that entrepreneurs can come on board and bring their ideas.
Then turn those ideas into a reality.
“We want to make this a successful venture with private partnership and even get on to the stock exchange. The aim is to help the UWI campus as well so that the dependency would not be on the Government. The aim is to spawn a number of subsidiaries and scale them up regionally as well.”
Another project is the fingerprint recognition technology. Brooks said this is an entirely home-grown innovation of the University of the West Indies and is the only biometric system that has been developed locally.
He said the fingerprint recognition technology provides an ultra-secure, master-key access to customer file data.
Brooks said the UWI fingerprint recognition technology is of international standard quality and there is a US patent for it. This can be a good investment opportunity so that people do not have to walk around with several identification cards.
“The UWI fingerprint recognition technology’s patented software system offers a highly attractive investment opportunity. I can see this getting off the ground nicely as well,” Brooks added.