Sunset dining at Caroni Bird Sanctuary launched

CLOSED borders and a lack of tourists as a result of Covid-19 continue to impact the economy but this has not stopped the flourishing of new business opportunities related to T&T’s flora and fauna. That is why Winston Nanan Tours has reorganised his strategy and is offering visitors a different way to enjoy the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.
Winston Nanan Tours has introduced a dinner segment, which is being promoted through Tourism Trinidad Ltd’s (TTL) Sweet Sweet Trinidad domestic tourism campaign.
Allister Nanan, a director at Nanan’s Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours told journalists, who were treated to the Sunset Dinner tour recently, that when the restrictions were lifted on October 10, 2020, after tour operators lobbied government and showed how they would be able to give tours safely, an innovative way of attractting more locals had to be devised.
Nanan, who runs the tour operation along with his siblings, said with the introduction of packaged tours such as Sunrise Breakfast and the Sunset Dinner there has been a demand for the service from the public as they offer relaxing and educational tours of the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.
“It takes away stress, calms and rejuvenates. People say they come here when they want to get away from the hustle and bustle. Studies say when you’re feeling ill, depressed or stressed, surrounding yourself with nature can help you feel better,” Nanan said.
The tour of the Caroni swamp—which starts at 4 p.m. and lasts for about two hours—begins with the tour guides explaining how the channels within the mangroves were cut in 1921 to reclaim part of the swamp for rice and sugar cultivation. And then, as the sun begins to set, the boats are anchored in one of the lagoons and a three-course dinner is served.
Nanan’s company has partnered with Rasam’s Restaurant in Grand Bazzar for customers to enjoy a scrumptious dinner.
The dining takes place while the boats are parked up on one of the inlets near an island where all the birds return every evening at the setting sun.
When the media attended, the menu was all local produce including pumpkin soup as appetiser, sweet and sour melongene, deep-fried breaded plantain, creamy cassava, chunky vegetables, Hong Kong-styled fish and steamed lobster in garlic sauce.
For dessert there was a choice of cheesecake trifle or red velvet trifle, provided by Linda’s Bakery.
While the media dined, flocks of flamingoes, ospreys and scarlet ibises dipped and flew overhead as they returned to that part of the swamp to roost after feeding all day.
The media was also serenaded by saxophonist Daniel Ryan with his brother Michael on guitar.
The tour operator/director explained that each boat holds 20 persons at the 50 per cent capacity stipulated in the Covid-19 regulations under which the park operates. Before visitors hop on to the flat-bottom boats, they have to sanitise and then fill out a form with their contact information and indicating whether or not they have any Covid-19 symptoms.
As to the cost of the dinner sunset tour, Nanan said if a family of six books the tour, its $350 per person and for kids it’s free depending on their ages.
However, if a larger group wants to enjoy the tour the price per individual will be lower.
Allister represents the third generation of the family-owned and operated Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours, which began with his grandfather Simon Nanan.
He said the family prides itself on educating people, especially the young ones, about the flora and fauna of the country, always noting conservation as the main aspect.
“We provide information about the mangroves and the role they play in helping climate change and to explain the dangers that threaten the area such as the leaching of toxins from the Beetham landfill and poachers who target the Scarlet Ibis,” Nanan said.
He also highlighted that due to great persistence by his family, fines for poachers have been increased from $1000 to $100,000 and former poachers have been trained and hired to help protect the swamp.
“Don’t destroy our mangrove, let’s continue to protect our mangrove and embrace it,” the tour operator added.
Acting chief executive officer at TTL Heidi Alert said the goal of the campaign is to get citizens to fall in love with T&T again.
“You don’t have to go far. You don’t have to travel for hours and you don’t have to get on a plane and go somewhere else when you experience what we have right here in our own back yard.”
She said when citizens get to know and love this country, they will be better able to encourage others to come here when that time comes.
Alert said partnerships such as the one between Nanan’s and Rasam’s were part of the campaign’s effort to strengthen links between tourism stakeholders.
Some of the tour experiences available are offered by the Association of Rural Communities, Brasso Seco Tourism Association, Fondes Amandes Reforestation Project, National Trust and the Sans Souci Wildlife and Tourism Development Organisation.