PRICES of two widely-used fuels - super and diesel - have more than doubled under the stewardship of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
And with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announcing on July 18 that the Government may cap fuel subsidies at $1 billion, there is a possibility that prices at the pump may escalate even more in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on October 1, 2022.
Imbert has announced increases in the price of super gasoline on five occasions in the last seven years, driving up the cost of the commodity from $2.70 per litre in September 2015 to $5.97 per litre in April 2022. That is an increase of 121 per cent between October 5, 2015, when the 2016 budget was presented and today. Super is the fuel most used by drivers of small to medium-sized cars.
The price of diesel—used in the transportation industry—has increased even more, moving from $1.50 per litre in September 2015 to $3.91 per litre in April.
That is an increase of 160 per cent. The Minister of Finance also announced five increases in the price of diesel between October 2015 and April 2022.
When the People’s National Movement was elected to office in the general election of September 7, 2015, the price of super gasoline was $2.70 per litre and the price of diesel was $1.50 per litre.
Imbert announced increases in the prices of super and diesel in the 2016 budget, which was presented on October 5, 2015. Other price increases of those commodities followed in the 2016 mid-year budget review on April 8, 2016. The price of diesel alone was hiked in the 2017 budget. Both diesel and super were increased in the 2018 budget and super alone was hiked in the 2019 budget.
Facing higher fuel prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and global supply chain issues, Government increased fuel prices again in April 2022.
In a statement to Parliament, Imbert noted that the adjustment was “not to the full market prices, but sufficient to allow an equal distribution of the cost”.
“It should be noted that the adjustment to the price of diesel at 50 cents per litre is half of the increase in the price of gasoline, in recognition of the fact that diesel fuel is widely used in public transportation and in the transportation of goods The cost of LPG will remain fixed at $21.00 for a 20 pound cylinder of cooking gas for domestic customers, which is less than 25 per cent of the true market price and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has been tasked to look at an appropriate price of LPG for commercial customers,” he had said.
Recently, both Prime MInister Rowley and the Minister of Finance have said it was unsustainable for the Government to continue to subsidise the cost of fuel to the population.
As a result, at the Spotlight on the Budget on September 2 the Government stated its intent to cap the subsidy.
The Government has been gradually easing the subsidy paid on fuel but it still carries a significant cost to the Treasury.
The fuel subsidy is estimated to cost the Government $2.6 billion for 2022 at current energy prices.
And at present prices, it is estimated for fiscal 2023, it could cost $2.1 billion based on US$97.50 a barrel of oil.
For the month of March, when oil prices were at US$130, the Government’s fuel subsidy was $309 million. In May, it was $310 million. In June, it was $341 million.
“We are going to end this year with the government having to have spent $2.6 billion on fuel subsidy in the last 12 months,” he had said.
That’s a far cry from the budgeted expectation of about $800 to $900 million.
The increase is directly related to the increase in energy prices. While increased prices has meant more money in the Government’s coffers, it has meant a greater cost to subsidise fuel which is imported.
“I don’t think we, as a country, can afford that. We have to, as a Prime Minister indicated, we have to set up a limit on the amount of subsidy that we can pay and the rest of it will be used for other purposes, more desirable, more productive purposes,” he had said.
Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine noted that the Government has been gradually whittling away the 48-year-old fuel subsidy over the last six years.
“Given the reduction in Government revenue from 2016 to 2021, I suppose that this was a reasonable decision. The most recent position is a cap on the subsidy at $1 billion per fiscal year. If that policy position holds in fiscal 2023, and oil prices continue to range in the $90’s, we can expect an upward adjustment at the pump.
“At this point it really comes down to balancing how the burden of the subsidy is shared. It’s a policy choice that will have to consider inflation,” he said.
Ramnarine said the conversation around the removal of the subsidy should also inform the rapid introduction of a wider range electric vehicles into T&T.
“We also need to also question how the subsidy has contributed to the daily torture that is traffic in T&T which is getting worse. The subsidy does not encourage conservation, innovation and efficiency. I’m also happy to see the increase in CNG vehicles on the roads. The higher gasoline price would have motivated the greater move to CNG. CNG has a role to play as a bridge to electric vehicles.
“We are in the world of decarbonisation, smart grids and electric vehicles, we need to move with the times. Increasingly gasoline, diesel and subsidies are becoming things of the past,” he said.
Fuel subsidy
T&T’s motorists have enjoyed a fuel subsidy for the past 48 years.
The public consumes over one billion litres of fuel a year, for just over one million cars on the road, for a population of 1.4 million.
In the period between 2000 and 2020, the Government of T&T spent over $31 billion on the fuel subsidy.
In 2000, the fuel subsidy was $449 million and remained steady until 2004 when it went up to $913 million.
In 2005 and 2006, it averaged $1.6 billion but then increased steadily to $2.2 billion in 2007, $3.6 billion in 2008, down to $1.6 billion in 2009 and then up to $2.9 billion in 2010.
From 2011 to 2014- the subsidy was over four billion-$4.4 billion in 2011, $4.5 billion in 2012, $4.4 billion in 2013 and 4.1 billion in 2014.
In 2015, it declined by almost half that trending amount to $2.1 billion.
In 2016, it was $400.8 million, it was $528.6 million in 2017, $739 million in 2018 and $276.7 million in 2019.
In 2020, with the onset of the pandemic and two lockdowns, it was $86 million according to the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) 2018 report, which was published in February 2021.
The TTEITI noted that T&T has been “enjoying the use of transportation fuels at prices below the open market price”
“Both the Government and exploration and production companies share the burden of the fuel subsidy by paying Paria Fuel Trading Company the difference between the actual selling price and the subsidised price. In Trinidad and Tobago, the fuel subsidy was not based on an individual’s income levels but was universally applied.
Over several years, the Government has been reducing the subsidy on fuel which resulted in price increases,” it observed.
It noted that from 2015 to 2017 the price of super gasoline increased by 84 per cent while diesel was 127 per cent.
In Budget 2021, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had announced the liberalisation of the fuel market with fuel prices to be subject to market forces.
He had noted the “process of liberalisation of fuel prices was scheduled to commence in February to March 2022.
“However, in October 2021, it was not expected, anywhere, that oil prices would increase by over 60% in 5 months,” he said.
Imbert had said that since 1974, the liquid petroleum products market has been subject to public economic policy but it will change in 2021 with the removal of the fuel subsidy.
“We have analysed the subsidy impact on the national community and we have formed the judgement that not only did the subsidies disproportionately benefit the higher-income groups; but their usage was inefficient from an economy-wide perspective,” he said.
Imbert had said come January 2021 the fuel subsidy will be removed, prices will be subject to market forces and the Government will sell all gas stations owned by the National Petroleum (NP) to the private sector with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires.
At the time, he had said that at current international oil prices, subsidies do not arise in the sale of premium gasoline or super gasoline; but they continue to prevail in the sale of diesel, kerosene and LPG.
“We are of the view that in the context of the projected international oil prices, the fuel market should be liberalized. Under this arrangement, which is targeted for introduction in January 2021, the fixed retail margins for all liquid petroleum products will be removed; Petroleum retailers and dealers will now be allowed to fix their own margins. Wholesale margins will remain fixed for the time being and an appropriate but reasonable tax introduced to compensate for the current fuel surplus that is generated on the sale of gasoline, because of depressed oil prices,” Imbert had said.
In Budget 2022, he noted the commitment made in 2021.
“Madam Speaker, since that time the legislative amendments to the Petroleum Act and the Petroleum Production Levy and Subsidy Act required to implement the liberalization of the fuels market, were finalized in the Finance Act 2021. The legislation was assented to in July 2021. We are now completing the design of the infrastructure within which the commencement of the liberalization of fuel prices could be initiated, with due regard to the impact of fuel prices on the most vulnerable in society,” he had said.