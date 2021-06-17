Supermarkets shut this weekend

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Rajiv Diptee is urging the public not to rush to the supermarkets today as the curfew hours for this weekend have been adjusted.

On Labour Day and Father’s Day, persons are only permitted to be outdoors between the hours of 5.01 – 10.01 a.m. The curfew in effect on these days is 10.02 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.