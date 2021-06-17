Supermarkets shut this weekend

Express Business Filler #1

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Rajiv Diptee is urging the public not to rush to the supermarkets today as the curfew hours for this weekend have been adjusted.

On Labour Day and Father’s Day, persons are only permitted to be outdoors between the hours of 5.01 – 10.01 a.m. The curfew in effect on these days is 10.02 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

The curfew hours of 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. on Friday into Saturday still apply.

Diptee told the Express that while his 250 member stores will be closed this weekend, this is not the time to be rushing and causing long lines.

“The relevant authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that the Covid-19 positive cases and deaths decrease on a daily basis and citizens should also do their part and not crowd up supermarkets today.”

He said his membership will remain closed this weekend in the “conscionable approach” to treating with staff to avoid pulling them out for such a short time.

“We also consider the objectives of the curfew are for persons to remain home during the weekend and so as not to encourage movement of persons is another reason for stores to remain closed,” Diptee said.

On May 30, the Indian Arrival Day holiday, Southern Division police closed several supermarkets before the 10 a.m. start of the 19-hour lockdown.

Diptee said then the supermarkets that opened were not members of SATT, and it was unfortunate that some chose to open for business.

Some of the supermarkets such as, Tru Valu, Massy Stores, Fitt Street Market, West Bees Supermarket and JTA took to their social media to announce that all their branches will be closed over the weekend and will reopen on Monday.

