Supermarkets thank Imbert for new VAT-removal action

THE Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) is pleased that the Finance Minister has given a commitment to review the expanded list of food items to be made value-added tax (VAT) free, periodically as possible given the backdrop of the pandemic.
The initial list announced during Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on Monday caused a stir and SATT sought further clarification and classification of food items, pointing out that some were already listed as zero-rated under Section 8 (2016), Schedule 2 of the Value Added Tax Act.
SATT president Rajiv Diptee, in a news release on Wednesday, said the issue of food prices continued to be a great source of consternation to consumers, and it was always considered imperative to establish a framework for collaboration between the Government and the body representing supermarkets.
He said after SATT’s submission to the ministry on October 3, it met again with Imbert on October 6 and revisited the list in the national interest to ensure consumers can access relief after the removal of VAT on the list of items (See box on right) on November 4, 2021.
Diptee said he was satisfied that the minister demonstrated an appreciable empathy for the plight faced by consumers and worked closely with SATT in the immediate aftermath of the budget to widen the basket of basic food items to be made VAT free.
The spokesman for local supermarkets noted “the breadth of knowledge demonstrated by the minister in the treatment of VAT as a complex issue while intimating that the initial list was open to expansion as formulated and subsequently evidenced in a data-driven exercise to examine those items most often purchased by families in the supermarkets.”
He added that Imbert and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning led an initiative with the SATT to examine further the removal of VAT from basic foods. “It is important to remain focused on meeting the challenges presented to us by the pandemic in tandem with all stakeholders; we extend our gratitude and sincere thanks to the Minister of Finance for intervening on behalf of consumers during this period,” Diptee said.