THE Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) has recommended that the electricity rate increase proposed by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) be incremental and staggered across a period of several years.
Kicking off public consultations with the groups for the price review for the electricity transmission and distribution sector, RIC met yesterday with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Farmers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) and the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago at Hilton Trinidad.
The RIC met with SATT alone at 9 a.m. yesterday.
According to SATT’s president Rajiv Diptee, the association expressed the same grievances as other persons shared during the public consultations held last month.
However, while it was not against a rate increase as many residential customers were, it hoped that the public would be given time to afford the increase.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Diptee said, “We are saying any increase should be incremental across a period of years so that it can be absorbed in a more staggered fashion and in a way that would allow the population to come to terms with rate increases as we acknowledge that the cost of living across the board has increased.”
“We said all the same things that people would have raised as concerns in general. We talked to them about efficiency. We talked to them about black-outs. We talked to them about everything that you hear everybody talk about, we spoke about it,” he added.
The public consultations open to all T&TEC customers previously held at Centre of Excellence, Arima and in Tobago saw large crowds and a lot of tension.
However, when asked if there was any tension yesterday, Diptee said no.
While there were “sincere and passionate” debates between SATT members and the RIC’s chair, Dawn Callender, and its executive director, Glenn Khan, he said their concerns were well received and they were given the assurance that the concerns of all stakeholders would be addressed.
However, things were off to a rocking start as the FFOS said it is strongly against any rate increase at this time and was completely disappointed in the RIC as none of their concerns were addressed.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, secretary of FFOS Gary Aboud said, “Over our dead bodies will we allow any Government to ride roughshod over our poor. Over our dead bodies will they be allowed to do this without a proper and detailed analysis of the procurement practices, staff padding and at the cost of goods and services that they are paying for. They must analyse this first. At the end of that they can consider a reasonable rate increase.”
“But don’t tell me that we the taxpayer, we the poor, with so many people that are hungry and malnourished, with so many women who have serious poverty, that we now have to come and pay for Government inefficiencies. And,that the RIC, even though they themselves over and over in their own documents point to T&TEC’s inefficiencies, now they should just turn their eyes and say, ‘Even though they are inefficient, let’s follow Dr Rowley’s advice and make the poor pay.” No, no, no!” He added.
Aboud said he came prepared to express several grievances that the public has with T&TEC and RIC, however, the RIC answered none of his questions.
Instead, he said he was told by RIC’s Callender that he needed to submit his questions to the commission in writing.
Some of his concerns included how the rate increase would affect the vulnerable population, whether the rate increase was in fact justified and if the RIC examined the procurement procedures and values of what T&TEC is paying for goods and services.
However, he believed that RIC was unwilling to cooperate with public interest questions.
He also said he was very disappointed with the overall setting up of the consultation because FFOS was under the impression that each stakeholder would be having a one-on-one consultation with RIC as was advertised.
Additionally, FFOS said all public consultations should be open to the public and not done in the closed-door fashion as is the format for all the special interest group consultations scheduled this month.