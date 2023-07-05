More than two months after the Tobago Jazz Experience, suppliers and other stakeholders are still to be paid a total of $6.4 million for their services, Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd chief executive officer John Arnold has said.
However, he noted that all local and international artistes who performed at the three-day event have already been paid. Arnold was speaking yesterday at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities (LASCSA), which was a follow-up examination of certain aspects of the administration of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
The 2023 Tobago Jazz Experience was held from April 20-23.
At the previous JSC meeting with officials of the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation on June 7, it was revealed that the total expenditure for the event was $12.1 million.
“We did get a release from that $12 million of $3.1 million (from the THA), but we are awaiting the $6.4 million which will take care of some of the outstanding payments that we have at this time,” Arnold said yesterday, in response to questions from Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde.
Arnold said the Division of Tourism, in collaboration with the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, was working to address the outstanding payments.
“We hope that will be in a short manner,” he added.
Acting administrator in the Division of Tourism Suresh Dookhoo also gave this assurance.
“The Division is working closely with the Division of Finance to source the funds for this $6.4 million. We are working extremely hard because we understand the small man needs his payment also. That’s always at the forefront of our decision-making,” he said.
Planning months before
Arnold noted that planning for Tobago Jazz began months before the event.
He said this planning included tweaking the original budget and negotiating with various artistes.
He said the final budget was approved by the THA executive council last March.
Arnold said negotiations with international artistes started as early as February 2022.
“The cost was kind of phenomenal from those (artistes) in the earlies. For example, we looked at people like Alicia Keys and Bruno Mars, but the cost was really over the top. So coming down, we kept working on that. Negotiating with artistes does take a while, but we did finalise with our artistes. The first one we got in January, and by the end of February (2023) we had engaged the other one,” he said.
“To be quite straightforward, all the artistes, local and foreign, have been paid. The only people we have now (unpaid) are marketing people and other suppliers in the space,” he stated.
Grammy Award winners Boyz II Men and Koffee were among the eight international performers at the 2023 Tobago Jazz Experience.
THA Secretary for Tourism Tashia Burris recently revealed that the total cost for international performers was $3.86 million, while local performers were paid $406,289.
At the last JSC meeting, it was disclosed that Tobago Jazz received corporate cash sponsorships of $330,000 from only two companies - bmobile and Carib Brewery.
Arnold explained yesterday that this was because coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, “everybody was bawling”.
“But I think we spent some time from November coming up to this particular Jazz to really see how we can collaborate and work with sponsors,” he said.
He said eight to ten other entities, including One Caribbean Media (parent company of the Express), Fireone Fireworks, Bermudez Group, and Unicomer, made donations “in kind” to the tune of $830,000.
“So all of these did provide some serious support and some of those monies did help to buffer and close some of the gaps in terms of the expenses,” he said.