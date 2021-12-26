Support for Govt safe zones

OWNER and executive chef at Seahorse Inn Restaurant and Bar in Tobago, Nicholas Hardwicke, is in agreement with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and his announced measures for Government workers to be vaccinated by mid-January.
At the Covid-19 news conference on December 18, Rowley announced that the Government had decided to make the public service, statutory authorities and State enterprises “safe zones”, by requiring employees, who are being paid by the State, to be vaccinated.
“We have come to the point where the Government will have to take certain actions,” the Prime Minister said.
“I have had extensive discussions with the Attorney General and his support team in his ministry and his advisers outside, and we will now move to a situation of insisting that people in Trinidad and Tobago acknowledge the Government’s policy that vaccination is our best way of dealing with the carrier of death and destruction.
“But we’ll try to make it as palatable as possible. We will attempt to encourage and increase the level of vaccination.
“The Government being the largest employer of labour, so the Government’s workplace is going to change,” the Prime Minister said.
Hardwicke has labelled the measure as long overdue.
“I think it is a logical step for him to take and it makes sense as much of the private sector is operating in a safe zone mode,” Hardwicke said.
He said, if the country wants to achieve a level of normalcy going forward, then the steps announced by the Prime Minister must be taken.
“Vaccination is clearly the way to go in terms of bringing the more restrictive side of this pandemic to a close, in terms of social behaviour and life, and we need to make a better attempt at achieving levels of inoculation with the population,” said Hardwicke.
During the news conference, the prime minister also announced that the nation’s beaches would be reopened from 5 a.m. to noon.
“We did say a while back that we would consider the therapeutic nature of beach visits, and I want to keep that promise,’ Rowley said, adding, “It will be done without the presence of alcohol on any beach. There is to be no consumption of alcohol on a public beach during this period. There is to be no loud music and there is to be no partying.”
The hotelier, who said all of his staff are vaccinated, also lauded the Prime Minister, for keeping his word on the reopening of the beaches.
“I am glad that we are taking a step in the right direction. Obviously, it remains to be seen what sort of positive impact that would have in the hospitality sector, as practically in Tobago where the beaches are an important component of our product offerings.”
Also in agreement with the Prime Minister is the Tobago Business Chamber president Martin George, who is calling on him to take a step further.
“We ask that public servants get on board with the Prime Minister’s initiative and we ask that the Government also consider the question of persons who have access to these offices who are staffed by public servants that they be vaccinated, that is members of the public,” George said.
He also cautioned beach-goers. “We also ask that persons who are to be using the beaches do so responsibly, exercise restraint, keep within the hours and restrictions,” Martin George said.
George is also calling for additional flights on the airbridge to facilitate increased arrivals to Tobago. “Adequate seating at the airport is also necessary, persons on standby and waiting for flights are waiting for hours without adequate seats, and this is not good for an international airport.”