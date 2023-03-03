Support for small business owners

Thousands of small business owners can now get free training to expand their mom-and-pop businesses through the 2023 Growing Together Small Business Training Programme.

A joint effort of the Coca-Cola Company and Caribbean Bottlers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (CBTTL) and The UWI School of Business and Applied Studies Ltd (UWI-Roytec) backed by Government, the digital initiative is geared toward customers of CBTTL with the aim of strengthening traditional retail business and supporting their economic growth.