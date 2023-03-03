Support for small business owners

Thousands of small business owners can now get free training to expand their mom-and-pop businesses through the 2023 Growing Together Small Business Training Programme.
A joint effort of the Coca-Cola Company and Caribbean Bottlers Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (CBTTL) and The UWI School of Business and Applied Studies Ltd (UWI-Roytec) backed by Government, the digital initiative is geared toward customers of CBTTL with the aim of strengthening traditional retail business and supporting their economic growth.
During the launch of the programme at UWI-Roytec on Henry Street, Port of Spain, yesterday, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon welcomed the initiative as she said it will result in the positive advancement for the country’s local, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.
Giving the feature address yesterday, Gopee-Scoon said, “The Government is in full support of the Growing Together Small Business Training Programme, which will grow and strengthen our micro and small businesses and more importantly contribute to the country’s economic development. The six modules covered by this initiative, relating to business management, financing, customer service and innovation will be key elements in the future transformation of the 2000 businesses expected to participate over the twelve-month period. What is even more attractive is the flexibility provided through an online classroom and the award of a certificate upon successful completion of their course.”
“Our MSMEs, particularly those in the retail sector, must be able to leverage strengths such as tailored customer service so as to nurture customer loyalty and retention to be able to compete successfully. For many businesses, managing cash flow and understanding the basic principles and practices associated with utilising financial data is critical to making decisions for growth and expansion,” she added.
Economic empowerment
Also present at the launch were two female entrepreneurs and members of the first official cohort of the programme, Lindy-Ann Keil of Keil’s Smart stop minimart in Morvant and Cherry-Ann Emmanuel Gopee, owner of Cherry Tree Wholesale and Retail Limited located in Tacarigua.
Asked how she felt to be a part of the programme, Keil said, “I am very humbled and appreciative of being selected to be here. I am all for learning and excited about the programme. And I am also a graduate of UWI-Roytec so to be able to get another certificate at the end of the programme, and to be able to share the knowledge of business with others is a great opportunity.”
Similarly, Gopee said, “Working with Coca-Cola, we see how Coca-Cola handles their business with their customers. They are always on time. They are always quick to answer any questions we may have. They are very workable with their customers so it is an inspiration to work with them and it encourages us to go beyond the clouds.”
Referring to them as “engines”, pro vice chancellor and campus principal, The UWI St Augustine campus Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine also praised CBTTL and UWI-Roytec for creating a programme to address the specific needs of small businesses which is “the engine of innovation”, she said.
Additionally, speaking to the Express immediately following the launch yesterday, UWI-Roytec’s director, Academic Affairs Genevieve Julien explained that the programme will run for a 12-month period with at least 120 trainees every four weeks.
These small business owners and entrepreneurs will be exposed to training in six modules including small business ownership and being a micro entrepreneur, enhancing my business through customer service, small business finances, attracting customers and generating value for my business, applying innovation or business growth, all via online classes with UWI-Roytec as well as a final module entitled “Refreshing the World Making a Difference”, a self-paced module facilitated by Coca-Cola.
Classes commence on March 6 and will be held five days per week.
CBTTL said it is committed to investing in small businesses especially as small businesses across the globe were hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As such, the programme will also be rolled out throughout the region as the most important economic empowerment programme to support CBTTL’s value chain in the process of economic recovery still experienced post-pandemic.