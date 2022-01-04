Suriname oil company reports strong revenue

SURINAME’s State-owned oil company, Staatsolie, says it expects gross revenues for last year to be in the vicinity of US$400 million and nearly half of that amount will be paid to the government in taxes, dividends and royalties.
In 2020, the company paid US$132 million in taxes and royalties and in a statement, it said the production of Saramacca Crude was approximately six million barrels throughout the year.
“The extreme rainfall and associated flooded production fields and facilities in Saramacca district required additional efforts to achieve the production target. In total, 2.97 million barrels of diesel and gasoline were produced, the highest production in the history of the Staatsolie Refinery,” the statement noted.
The company said its subsidiary, GOw2, has been able to maintain its market share and Staatsolie Power Company Suriname, which generates more than 75 per cent of the electricity Suriname needs for households and industry, sets a historical record.
“Due to higher water levels in the reservoir, more hydropower energy was supplied to the electricity network. Therefore, less, relatively more expensive, thermal electricity was needed to meet the total need, which meant a cost saving of approximately 16 million US dollars for Suriname.”
Staatsolie said it will review the existing strategic plan and adjust where necessary and that in the near future, “the focus will remain on safe and efficient production, which should have as a consequence: adding value to the development of Suriname.
“An attempt will be made with the partners, who are active in the deep-sea area, to realize an investment decision taken last year.”
The company said oil and gas companies make a major contribution to the emission of so-called greenhouse gases and that several international oil companies have announced plans to reduce their emissions.
“Staatsolie started mapping and auditing its emissions last year. In the coming period, the company will also consider and announce future objectives in this regard.”
Staatsolie said it has also taken important steps to become an operator in the shallow offshore and last October, a production sharing contract for Block 5 was signed with Chevron Exploration Suriname Limited.
“With this, Staatsolie is participating as a partner in offshore activities for the first time in its history,” the statement said, adding that the company is also committed to the development of local content in the offshore oil industry, because this directly contributes to the development of Suriname.
“This concerns the supply of local goods and services and the filling of jobs by Surinamese. Local content development has been given concrete form with various actions and projects.”
