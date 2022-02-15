Suriname scraps deal to build hydrogen plant

Benny Falk

Benny Falk, a director of the Danish company, Hybrid Power System Group (HPSG), that promoted the hydrogen project.

paramaribo

The Suriname government has begun the process of ending a controversial deal for the construction here of a state-of-the-art hydrogen plant by the Danish company, Hybrid Power System Group (HPSG).

The decision to scrap the project for which an agreement was signed last March comes amidst reports that those involved in the project are said to have no experience in producing hydrogen or running such a business.

HPSG director Benny Falk and engineer Jesper Nielsen convened a press conference on March 20 last year with ministers Armand Achaibersing (Finance and Planning), Albert Ramdin (Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation) and David Abiamofo (Natural Resources) to announce the project.

When the deal was announced last year, many in society felt it was too good to be true, with the government now formally announcing the cancellation of the deal.

According to the government, it has become apparent that HPSG has “given an incorrect representation” and that the Danish company “has not and cannot fulfill basic obligations under the agreement.”

The Chandrikapersad Santokhi government said on this basis, it has declared the agreement “null and void”, and the process is underway to formally terminate the deal.

It said the details of the settlement will be handled by lawyers here.

In March 2021, an agreement was signed between Suriname and HPSG in which the company committed itself to finance and build a hydrogen power plant. Suriname also gave a guarantee to purchase of energy from the company for 25 years, amounting to US$2.4 billion.

“These people are going to take the state guarantee to shop around the world and make money and it’s the state that made this possible,” Gregory Rusland, chairman of coalition party NPS said as he criticised the project.

Speaking in Parliament, Rusland called for a review of the agreement saying that agreements to purchase electricity at an already agreed price could prove to be very disadvantageous for Suriname in the future.

The Danish publication, Danwatch, published a series of articles last year highlighting dubious cases involving the company’s executives, but the government insisted that nothing was wrong and that HPSG had already began preparations at the Breedevoort plantation where the plant was to be constructed.

President Santokhi said certain permits had already been applied for.

Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing asked by reporters on Friday whether the government had been tricked or was simply too naïve when it accepted the offer, replied “the contract includes the rights and obligations of the various parties involved.

“If one of the parties has not complied with them, the other party can say ‘we will end the deal’. And that is what happened. No, we were not naive,” said Achaibersing.

He told reporters that HPSG had to demonstrate that it had the financing in place by December 31, last year, “and they couldn’t prove it”.

The company is reported to indicated it would have invested US$1.2 billion in the construction of the plant.

It had also promised to be involved in several community development projects, including the construction of schools and government offices in rural areas. In addition, a number of buses that run on hydrogen would be donated to the government and roads would be built in the area where the hydrogen plant would be located.

—CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T reopens to tourists

T&T reopens to tourists

CARIBBEAN countries inclusive of Trinidad and Tobago have expressed great optimism that the tourism industry will return to pre-pandemic levels.

This was revealed at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) destinations briefing last week, by the respective tourism agencies.

Environmental approval process has now begun

Environmental approval process has now begun

WHILE hydrogen is being positioned as the next phase of T&T’s energy transition, the man behind the Point Lisas-based project says it may take until mid-2024 to start construction on the plant.

That means T&T can’t realistically expect hydrogen production to begin until about 2025.

Suriname scraps deal to build hydrogen plant

Suriname scraps deal to build hydrogen plant

The Suriname government has begun the process of ending a controversial deal for the construction here of a state-of-the-art hydrogen plant by the Danish company, Hybrid Power System Group (HPSG).

Chaguanas gets touchless car wash

Chaguanas gets touchless car wash

The borough of Chaguanas got a recent upgrade in its car services through the Java Auto Spa.

When it comes to caring for your vehicle, the company claims it is the first touchless car wash in Trinidad and Tobago, which saves customers time and money.

Why retirement planning is important

Why retirement planning is important

FOR MOST people, retirement is a milestone in their lives where they look forward to the freedom of not having the daily grind of work and the excitement that comes from planning each day exactly how they want it to be.

The governing laws of T&T’s securities industry

The governing laws of T&T’s securities industry

AS WE approach our 25th anniversary of protecting investors and fostering the orderly growth and development of the local capital market, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) remains committed to its mandate. The TTSEC is an autonomous agency which was established as a body corporate, by virtue of the Securities Industry Act of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Act No. 32 of 1995 (SIA 1995), which was proclaimed in 1997. In December 2012, the SIA 1995 was repealed and replaced by the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (SA 2012).