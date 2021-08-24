Trinidad and Tobago’s foreign reserves have received the equivalent of a US$644 million boost, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.
This “as a result of a global distribution by the (International Monetary Fund) of Special Drawing Rights designed to help countries cope with the forex demands of Covid-19”, Imbert tweeted yesterday.
“Our net foreign reserves are now back over US$7 billion,” he stated.
On August 2, the board of governors of the IMF announced it had approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to US$650 billion (about SDR 456 billion) to boost global liquidity.
“This is a historic decision – the largest SDR allocation in the history of the IMF and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis.
The SDR allocation will benefit all members, address the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence, and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy.
It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement from Washington.
The general allocation of SDRs became effective on Monday.
The newly created SDRs are being credited to IMF member countries in proportion to their existing quotas in the Fund.
About US$275 billion of the new allocation will go to emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income countries, the IMF said.
“We will also continue to engage actively with our membership to identify viable options for voluntary channelling of SDRs from wealthier to poorer and more vulnerable member countries to support their pandemic recovery and achieve resilient and sustainable growth,” Georgieva said.
One key option is for members that have strong external positions to voluntarily channel part of their SDRs to scale up lending for low-income countries through the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), the IMF stated.
What is an SDR
The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of its member countries.
The SDR is not a currency. It is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of IMF members. As such, SDRs can provide a country with liquidity.
A basket of currencies defines the SDR: the US dollar, Euro, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen and the British pound.