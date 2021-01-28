T&T a corrupt society

Trinidad and Tobago is a corrupt society where people believe they can bribe public officials to get whatever they want. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exposed the levels of corruption in the society.
This is according to Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.
Thompson-Ahye was speaking yesterday during the launch of the 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), hosted virtually by the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI).
The index, which ranked 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.
Trinidad and Tobago placed 86th with a score of 40.
Thompson-Ahye lamented that T&T is perceived as a highly corrupt country.
“In the past, at least two registrar generals had expressed to me their fears about the level of corruption in their departments,” she said.
“One said she was shocked that when she told a member of the public that she could not facilitate his request, that was interpreted to mean that she was not being offered enough money. He offered her more and she had to run him out of her office. People believe they can pay and get anything they want in this country.”
Thompson-Ahye recounted hearing of instances where people purchased fraudulent birth certificates and other documents.
“One time my friend encountered a young man who boasted he could make any certificate, you name it, he can make it,” she said.
She noted that there are customs officers and police officers whose lifestyles are well beyond their pay rates, giving the impression of corrupt activities.
She added that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought further corruption to light as there had been reports of persons attempting to defraud the State in order to access Covid-19 relief grants and aid.
“Stories began to emerge about fraudulent claims for relief being made that could not be substantiated,” she said.
“It was not just the potential recipients whose wrongdoings were being unearthed, but also those of employers who provided false salary slips...”
Thompson-Ahye however remained optimistic saying corruption is not an insurmountable mountain the country cannot overcome. She said this could be done by ensuring several things including the development of parliamentary processes to hold State institutions to account, the integrity and independence of the Judiciary and freedom of the media.
Also speaking during yesterday’s launch, TTTI Chairman Dion Abdool noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has created new opportunities for corruption. He said a Transparency International report indicated some US$1 billion had been lost to corruption and malfeasance related to Covid-19 expenditure.
He said to reduce Covid-19 related corruption, countries must strengthen their oversight institutions to ensure that resources reach those most in need as well as ensuring open and transparent contracting to combat wrongdoing, identify conflicts of interest and ensure fair pricing.
The results
Trinidad and Tobago fell one place from 85 in 2019 to 86 in 2020 with the same score of 40 out of 100. The average score was 43.
More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 on this year’s CPI.
The top countries are Denmark and New Zealand which both scored 88 out of 100, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland, with scores of 85 each.
The countries deemed to be most corrupt were South Sudan and Somalia, with scores of 12 each, followed by Syria (14), Yemen (15) and Venezuela (15).
In the Caribbean region, Barbados scored the highest with 64 out of 100, followed by St Vincent and the Grenadines (59), St Lucia (56) and Dominica (55). T&T was the third lowest scoring country in the region with only Venezuela and Suriname (38) receiving lower scores.