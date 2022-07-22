T&T a safe harbour for investors, says Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said the decision by S&P Global Rating to revise the outlook on the T&T economy to stable from negative “singles out Trinidad and Tobago very favourably, both regionally and globally”, and it means that this country “is a safe harbour for investors”.
Imbert was commenting on the July 21 rating by S&P, in which the international rating agency revised the outlook on T&T to stable from negative and affirmed its ratings, including the ‘BBB-’ long-term sovereign credit rating, on the country.
On the issue of T&T’s outlook, S&P said: “The stable outlook indicates our view that Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from significantly higher energy and petrochemical prices, which will more than offset lower-than-expected energy production.
“We believe that higher prices will spur improved incomes and stronger government revenue collection than previously anticipated, helping to stem the rise in government debt.”
On the issue of affirming the country’s investment-grade rating, S&P said: “The ratings reflect Trinidad and Tobago’s favourable external profile and stable democracy.
“They also reflect still-solid government financial assets that mitigate the effect of economic cycles on fiscal and external performance. During the past 15 years, the country accumulated savings that have stabilised the economy in the face of downturns. This is particularly relevant for Trinidad and Tobago because the volatile energy sector represented more than one-quarter of GDP and government revenues, and almost 80 per cent of exports, on average, in the past five years.”
But S&P also pointed to the limitations in the country’s ability to manage potential future economic shocks.
The rating agency said: “Nevertheless, the mature energy sector, with gas production declining in recent years and lower-than-expected oil production, along with limited monetary policy flexibility and a heavily managed exchange rate, constrain the country’s ability to respond to potential future shocks, in our view. Our ratings also reflect poor long-term economic performance, with per capita income growth that is below the average for sovereigns with similar income levels.”
In his news release yesterday on the S&P rating action, Imbert said: “This is the first time over the last 15 years that S&P takes a positive action on Trinidad and Tobago.
“In the current situation facing the world economy, with multiple cases of economic and financial distress, negative rating actions are the norm rather than the exception: this singles out Trinidad and Tobago very favourably, both regionally and globally. Trinidad and Tobago is a safe harbour for investors”.
Imbert said the rating decision of S&P “is a testimony to our country’s ability to face the Covid-19 crisis in a way that protected the population and the economy, and to exceed expectations in terms of growth and budget restraint, leading to a decline in the public debt trajectory.”
He expressed confidence “that the new dynamics of our credit rating will translate into upgrades as we stay the course of budget discipline and growth reinvigoration.”
S&P said it could raise its rating of T&T over the next 24 months “if stronger economic performance and favourable long-term GDP growth prospects lead to a sustained decline in government debt and ease external pressures.”