T&T at a crossroad with natural gas

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, second left, is joined by Cabinet colleagues, from left, Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Energy, Stuart Young, and Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson on Day One of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference and Trade Show 2022 yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said the LNG business in T&T is currently undergoing transformation.

He delivered this message as the keynote speaker at the Energy Chamber’s annual conference at the Hyatt last week.

He noted that in January 2022, the Government executed a Heads of Agreement with Atlantic LNG Shareholders for its restructuring with the objective of improving its efficiency, competitiveness and long-term viability.

“A Government team is currently in negotiations with the shareholders on definitive terms which include a new and extended term, third-party access and pricing formulae that are market reflective. As the minister involved, I see my mandate to ensure the right balance of increased value for the citizens of T&T with ensuring the sustainability of T&T in LNG for as long as possible, which means finding the right formulas with ALNG’s shareholders,” he said.

He said gas will remain the predominant source of electricity generation even as T&T’s includes renewables in its energy mix.

At the moment, there are cyclical gains for the country in the face of the Ukraine war.

Last week, Atlantic LNG said that for 2022, Atlantic has already delivered 51 cargoes of liquified natural gas.

Of that amount, about 41 per cent has been shipped to Europe.

“Despite shortfalls in gas supply, Atlantic is set to exceed the 122 cargoes shipped in 2021, when 21 per cent was delivered to the European market,” the company said in a statement last week.

Young anchored his message on natural gas being the pathway fuel for T&T.

And he wants Venezuelan gas to be a part of that mix.

“In November 2021, Government and Shell agreed to the terms and conditions of a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Manatee field, which was previously unitised with Venezuela’s Loran field. Current projections indicate that this project is expected to come online in 2027, with a gas production rate of 700 mmscf per day,” he said.

Young said that more recently, due to geopolitics, natural gas utilisation has been given an added impetus as several European countries have taken the decision to build regasification terminals or to acquire Floating Storage and Regasification Units.

“The geopolitics has also brought a shift in the LNG market dynamics with the LNG demand in Europe increasing at the expense of Asian market. As a consequence, in 2022 the LNG prices reached record highs. In April 2022, NBP, the British benchmark, reached US$40.76 per mmbtu. Record high European prices also pushed up Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) prices, which in April 2022 reached US$37.44 per mmbtu. This has had a knock-on effect on Henry Hub, the US benchmark for the majority of Trinidad and Tobago LNG, which moved from US$3 per mmbtu in May 2021 to US$7.84 per mmbtu in May 2022.

“Within recent times we have even seen Henry Hub prices over US$8 per mmbtu. The improved prices will result in increased netbacks to the upstream and increased revenue to the Government from taxation,” he said.

Young outlined his Ministry’s plan for the coming months.

He noted that during the pandemic, the country’s upstream sector’s day-to-day operations were largely unaffected.

However, there were delays in bringing onstream new natural gas to replace declining fields.

As a consequence there has been a reduction in gas production which, prior to the pandemic, was on the upswing.

“Notwithstanding the difficulties, NGC has executed Gas Sales Contracts (GSCs) with its major downstream customers and is currently in the process of executing GSCs with its light-industry customers. NGC’s purpose is to derive value for our gas, derive value for us the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and I make no apologies for that,” he said.

Consequent on these developments, he said, gas production is projected to increase from the current levels to 3.28 tcf by 2024.

After this, he said there is a suite of projects that are awaiting sanction that are critical to meeting the requirements for power generation, downstream and LNG.

1. In the short term, these projects include bpTT’s Ginger, Cypre, and Coconut fields and extended field developments in its Mango, Savonette and Juniper fields.

2. Additionally, bpTT is involved in a joint-venture with EOG in the Ska/Mento/Reggae (SMR) Block.

3. EOG Resources also has seven exploration projects that are currently unsanctioned. Four of these projects are joint venture projects with bpTT in the East Manzanilla Zone and the SMR Block and the other three (3) projects are in the SECC block.

4. He said for the decade commencing 2027, there are two projects which will significantly impact natural gas production in T&T-. the Manatee field development by Shell and the Calypso Deepwater Project by BHP/Woodside /bpTT.

5. He noted that the Ministry intends to launch an onshore bid-round in the next few weeks.

“We are currently at the preliminary stage of the evaluation of the blocks. There are 25 open shallow water blocks for consideration. Thirteen of the blocks are in the Columbus Basin which has been the source of recent natural gas discoveries by bpTT. The other twelve blocks are located in the North Coast Marine Area, the South Coast Marine Area and the Gulf of Paria,” he said.

He said the gas industry is at cross-roads.

“How we navigate the road ahead will depend on how aligned we are in sustaining the domestic gas industry. While there is rising pressure to shift to a lower carbon energy system, there is a growing divergence between perceptions of gas as a ‘bridge fuel’ indispensable for energy transition on the one hand and gas as ‘just another fossil fuel’ on the other. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is in the camp that views gas as a transition fuel as we move towards a lower carbon economy. Notwithstanding geopolitics, the current data suggests that new upstream investment will be required to meet the natural gas demand in 2050. The projects that move ahead will depend on resource availability, prospectivity, portfolio choices of upstream companies and the investment climate. In this regard, we are taking steps to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago remains as a preferred location for energy investments,” he said.

