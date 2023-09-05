T&T at a crossroad

High energy prices supported economic recovery in 2022.
Trinidad and Tobago benefited from higher-than-expected commodity prices in 2022, which supported economic growth, contributed to increasing exports, boosted the fiscal outturn, and reduced the debt to GDP ratio.
With energy prices falling below budgeted assumptions for 2023, medium-term growth projections have moderated.
Production of the country’s main exported energy commodities have fallen below “boom” level, constraining output of the petrochemical industry.
Even so, the non-energy sector
pushed overall recovery as the services sector grew at dynamic rates through most of 2022.
The unemployment rate fell almost on par with the pre-pandemic rate and commercial banks’ lending to the private sector has recovered strongly.
Economic recovery
The economic recovery for 2022 is estimated to have moderated as energy prices slowed globally.
According to the IMF, GDP grew by 2.5 per cent in 2022.
This is below their previously forecast four per cent but above the Government’s GDP growth projection of two per cent.
Official data shows GDP growth for the first three quarters of the year was three per cent.
The Quarterly Economic Activity index reports a slight contraction of 0.7 per cent in 2022 Q4 and an average growth rate of 3.1 per cent for the year.
GDP growth was supported by dynamic growth in the non-energy sector but endured challenges in the energy sector.
In the medium-term, GDP growth is expected to average 2.5 per cent in 2022-2026.
The volume of exports of goods and services as a component of GDP growth, grew by an average of 33 per cent in 2021-2022 after falling by 26 per cent in 2020, the year of the pandemic.
Part of the gain is projected to recede in 2023 with a contraction in the volume of exports of goods and services by 20 per cent, before stabilising at an average growth rate of one per cent in 2024-2028, potentially related to supply constraints in the oil and gas industry.
Government revenues are intrinsically linked to the level of economic activity and exports, with revenues growing by 47 per cent in 2022 before stabilising at a projected average of three per cent in 2024-2028.
The recovery in 2022 was mainly driven by the non-energy sector.
The IMF estimated the non-energy sector to have grown by 4.3 per cent while the energy sector contracted by 1.8 per cent.
In fact, official statistics state that the non-energy sector, which accounted for 70 per cent of real GDP in the first three quarters of 2022, outperformed the energy sector in the first half of 2022.
While the non-energy sector grew by an average of 4.9 per cent in the first three quarters of 2022, the energy sector contracted slightly by 0.7 per cent.
However, in 2022 Q3 the energy sector had a strong recovery, expanding by 5.4 per cent compared to 1.2 per cent in the non-energy sector.
Within the non-energy sector, the manufacturing and selected services sectors had strong performances, averaging growth rates of almost 18 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively.
These are both relatively large sectors of the economy, as manufacturing represented eight per cent of the economy and the selected services, which include finances, transportation, and information and communication, among others, represented almost 30 per cent of the economy.
Another important sector representing 18 per cent of the economy, wholesale and retail (excluding petroleum distribution), grew by 19 per cent in 2022 Q2 and averaged of 4.4 per cent in the first three quarters (calculated based on CSO data).
Both daily natural gas and methanol production improved by five per cent in 2022, year over year.
However, for 2022, ammonia production levels fell by five per cent and urea by 31 per cent relative to 2021.
These trends have continued into the first quarter of 2023.
High levels of overall deficits receded in 2022, contributing to a reduced public debt to GDP ratio.
After two years of fiscal deficits averaging almost 10 per cent of GDP in 2020 and 2021, high energy prices supported closing 2022 with a fiscal surplus of 0.6 per cent of GDP.
The price of natural gas averaged 66 per cent more in 2022 relative to 2021.
The budget surplus along with higher levels of nominal GDP, growing at an average of almost 15 per cent in 2020- 2021, along with stable levels of debt contributed to decreasing the ratios of debt to GDP from 79.5 per cent in 2021 to 66.5 per cent in 2022.
For 2023, expenditures are projected to be at least eight per cent higher the previous budget.
Revenue for the first half of the fiscal year ending in 2023 (Sept.- Oct) was 48 per cent of total estimated revenues and 46 per cent of expenditures have been realised, suggesting the outturns are tracking the budget closely.
Under current conditions of moderating energy prices, the overall balance is expected to fall to a deficit of 0.8 per cent of GDP in 2023.
The IMF projects that the fiscal balance is expected to average 1.9 per cent of GDP in 2024-2028 while public debt is projected to average 72.5 per cent of GDP.
The Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF), which played a significant role for pandemic response, received deposits as a result of higher-than expected revenues in 2022.
The HSF, which holds oil and gas related government savings, supported government efforts during the pandemic.
In 2020, 40 per cent of the fiscal deficit was financed by the HSF, totalling US$ 980 million.
Similarly, in 2021, 50 per cent of the deficit was financed with resources from the HSF for a total of US$ 900 million.
However, in 2022, energy windfall revenues allowed US$345 million to be paid back into the HSF, reflecting the significance of the HSF for fiscal policy.
The balance of the HSF has been exposed to global trends in asset prices, such that its net valuation declined between 2020 and 2022 Q3.
Since 2022 Q3 the net asset value has been recovering, increasing from US$ 4.7 billion in September 2022 to US$ 5.5 billion in June 2023.
Unemployment rates and labour force participation.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in 2022 Q4 and remained stable at 4.9 per cent in 2023 Q1, relative to 7.2 per cent recorded at the height of the pandemic- in 2020 Q4.
This is faintly above the 3.8 per cent and 4.3 per cent unemployment rates of 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Recovery in labour force participation is also lagging, with around 55 per cent of the working population joining the workforce in 2022 and early 2023, compared to 57-59 per cent between 2018 and 2019.
The gap between female and male unemployment remained almost unchanged when comparing pre and post pandemic periods, with the female unemployment rate surpassing the male rate by 1.6 percentage points at the end of March 2023.
The unemployment rate of females was recorded at 5.8 per cent while the unemployment rate of males was 4.2 per cent in March 2023.
The participation rate of females fell to 45 per cent, compared to 47 per cent in 2022 Q4, while the male labour force participation rate increased to 65.6 per cent from 62.3 per cent in 2022 Q4.
Domestic price levels were mainly influenced by external factors which spilled over to affect food and transportation costs.
After having relatively moderate inflation rates in 2021, in 2022 inflations increased, following global trends affected by energy price spikes.
The annual inflation rate climbed through 2022 reaching 8.7 per cent in December.
This increase in prices were moderate compared to some other countries in the Caribbean which experienced double digit inflation for some parts of 2022.
The government reduced the fuel subsidy in September 2022 to strengthen its fiscal position, which could have contributed to higher prices levels.
The IMF’s 2023 Article IV recognized that most of Trinidad & Tobago’s inflation was driven by external factors such as higher international inflation rates and food prices.
Food and transportation prices drove price increases since they reached the highest inflation rates among the other categories, reaching 17.3 per cent and 14.6 per cent, respectively in December 2022 before starting to decline in 2023.
For 2023, prices have cooled, declining to 5.7 per cent in May 2023.
The Central Bank maintained the monetary/repo policy rate of 3.5 per cent since reducing the rate from five per cent in March 2020.
With many advanced economies tightening monetary policies in response to high inflation rates, the government maintained its position of keeping the monetary policy rate low to continue supporting private sector recovery, reflected in relatively high rates of private sector lending growth.
Lending to the private sector climbed in 2022 but moderated in 2023.
Private sector credit growth, year over year, increased from 3.0 per cent in January 2022 to 6.7 per cent in November before declining slightly to 6.2 per cent in April 2023, higher than the average rate of 1.2 per cent in 2021.
Within private sector lending, the category with greatest average growth was business lending which averaged 10.8 per cent in 2022 and 7.2 per cent from January to April in 2023.
In 2023, mortgage lending growth averaged 5.5 per cent while consumer lending averaged 5.5 per cent. Regulatory capital to risk weighted asset was of 16.7 per cent at the end of March 2023, above the minimum requirement of 10 per cent.
The percentage of non-performing loans remained stable around 3.2 per cent since 2016.
Banks’ profitability increased from a return on equity ratio of 11.9 per cent in December 2020 to 16.10 per cent in March 2023.
Uncertainty of the global economy presents downside risks to the economy.
Natural gas prices plummeted to US$2.10 per mmbtu in May 2023 and crude oil prices are now estimated to average US$73.13 per barrel in 2023, then fall further in 2024.
In the short term, GDP growth and debt targets are dependent on increasing energy sector production.
The authorities have therefore introduced several incentives to promote exploration.
Thrusts towards digitalisation and renewable energy projects can boost activity in the non-energy sector and promote diversification.
This article was originally published in the Caribbean Economics report published by the Inter-American Development Bank titled “Global and Regional Economies at a Crossroads”