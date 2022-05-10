T&T bills will be paid

Stuart Young

Energy Minister Stuart Young

As global oil prices continue to skyrocket due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this country is using the revenue to pay bills which it incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to Energy Minister Stuart Young, in an interview with CNN’s International business anchor, Richard Quest, during a Quest Means Business segment yesterday.

Quest put to Young that the windfall this country is enjoying from the increasing oil prices is a tremendous amount of reve­nue. However, the minister quickly stated that he would not say it is a tremendous amount of revenue.

“As a Government, what you really doing is making those revenue increases off of taxation, so you wait for it to come in. Also as a Government just coming out of a very difficult time in the pandemic, you will have bills to pay, so we will pay our bills. The Government revenue is set to look after approximately 1.4 million people, who quite frankly have a good life. So we would be spending it on our education, which we spend billions on, and other things that are necessary to run the country,” he said.

Young told Quest apart from natural gas increase, there was also an increase in revenue from ammonia products.

“You know with prices of ammonia, they have climbed from around US$180 a metric tonne and its now hovering around US$1,400 a metric tonne, so there is a significant increase in revenue to these energy companies and we will see some in our coffers as well,” Young said.

Quest also asked the minister how he believes the world should wean itself off Russia oil and gas, as Hungary has said “to withdraw Russian oil and gas will be like hitting the economy with an atomic bomb”.

Young noted that what has to be looked at globally is what other countries can help contribute by ramping up production, so that’s where T&T wants to come in and assist.

“You know, Richard, there is another conversation taking place with respect to weaning yourself off of gas. We see it as completely different. So there’s a whole renewable conversation which we’re in support of, but we see gas is the cleanest hydrocarbon fossil fuel. And we actually think gas is going to be around for decades.

“So, for example, in Trinidad 99.9 per cent of our electricity needs are derived from the natural gas that we produce. So how do the rest of the world, in particular Europe, deal with this current crisis? You have to look at where there is an alternative supply of natural gas and, hey, Trini­dad and Tobago is one of those places,” he added.

