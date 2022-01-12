PLANNING and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said yesterday that a new cooperation framework being implemented by the European Union (EU) still counts T&T as eligible to bid for funding access from the pot of regional resources worth €800 million ($6.54 billion).
This was disclosed in a meeting between Robinson-Regis and EU Ambassador to T&T, Peter Cavendish, on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry outlined that both parties agreed to continue collaborating to explore funding and technical assistance from the Latin American and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF) to develop projects aimed at enhancing T&T’s green economy, the digital economy, water resources, revitalising the cocoa industry and innovation.
The new framework of cooperation between the EU and its Partners is called ‘2021 to 2027: Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument’.
It aims to help Latin American and Caribbean countries finance projects in key sectors that are essential for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, such as sustainable energy, environment, water, transport, inclusive social services, and support to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Robinson-Regis noted that T&T has begun working with the EU through LACIF and the ministry’s Multilateral Environmental Agreements Unit in areas related to the environment and sustainable energy.
She cited green hydrogen as one of the major areas for active exploration by the government as part of global transition to sustainable energy and net zero emissions economies, therefore the work started with the EU in this regard will help to meet Trinidad and Tobago’s energy transition goals.
The ministry also stated that it and the EU, through its Global Climate Change Alliance Plus programme, have also initiated projects with the United Nations Development Programme.
“Along with the installation of a commercial scale solar panel system, via a solar park, at Piarco International Airport with an annual generation capacity of 1,443,830 Kilowatt hours (kWh). The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is also a key partner in this €4 million grant funded project,” the statement said.
The ministry, EU Delegation, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) have also collaborated to launch a programme called ‘Shaping the Future of Innovation’. This initiative is funded under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), amounting to US$10 Million, with the aim of building a more innovative and competitive economy in Trinidad and Tobago, through economic diversification.
A call for applicants from the private sector is currently underway.