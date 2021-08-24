T&T, Canada talk energy

Trinidad and Tobago and Canada have engaged in discussions to explore the development of hydrogen use in this country’s energy sector.
Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young met with High Commissioner for Canada Kumar Gupta on Monday to discuss bilateral arrangements between both countries and energy-related matters.
Young expressed Trinidad and Tobago’s willingness and commitment to working with Canada to develop the energy sector, a statement from the ministry said yesterday.
He reiterated the commitment of Government to strengthen the relationship with Canada in the areas of technology transfer and energy cooperation.
“The parties discussed the involvement of Canadian companies such as Touchstone in oil and gas but also focused on the opportunity for the collaboration in the energy transition. The areas identified of mutual interest were waste to energy, carbon capture and hydrogen,” the statement said.
Gupta outlined Canada’s long history in the development and use of hydrogen and noted the potential in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector for its development, it added.