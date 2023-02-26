‘T&T Carnival copied, improved on by others’...

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Carnival is no longer unique as many countries around the world have established their own Carnival festivals, using aspects of T&T Carnival.
This is according to sociology professor Dr Anton Allahar.
Allahar, who was born in Trinidad and is now a professor at the Western University in Ontario, Canada, was speaking during a webinar hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) on Friday.
The webinar was to discuss the “Evolution/Devolution of the Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Allahar said other places have successfully copied T&T’s Carnival.
He listed Jamaica and Miami as such places.
He added that there are carnivals around the world that provide unique experiences that are not available in T&T. He gave Rio and New Orleans as examples.
“Our Carnival was very easily copied and improved on by others,” he stated.
“The unique thing that we had with our Carnival was the steelbands. But now you have all in Japan young people playing steelpan and playing as good as Despers and All Stars. So how can we brand that, take ownership, copyright some aspects of it and not leave our Carnival open to being pilfered or stolen?”
The UWI Carnival Studies lecturer Dr Jo-anne Tull said there is a need for branding and marketing of T&T’s Carnival to set it apart from other similar festivals worldwide.
She lamented that currently, the T&T Carnival brand seems to be focused mainly on “bikini mas” as these are the images that come up when Trinidad Carnival is searched online.
“Many people are choosing to go to Jamaica and Miami or elsewhere where they may get more bang for their buck,” she stated.
“We have to have a unique selling point to attract the global market. Branding is something that has to take on a holistic approach that is premised on what is believed to be the purpose of your festival and, of course, understanding that in the context of the festival ecosystem of the Carnival.”
Tull said branding should not only focus on mas, music and pan but also the impact of Carnival on communities, artistes, creators, craftsmen etc.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, former chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Kenny Da Silva said he agreed that T&T’s Carnival has lost some aspects of what made it unique.
“The pan particularly,” he stated.
“We should have patented the pan so there would be some revenue coming in from people who wanted to get into steelbands, some value coming back. But we have just given the steelpan away. You have over 200 steelbands in Switzerland...we never took the time to see the real value in pan.”
He said T&T ought to establish a Carnival museum where visitors can learn about Carnival outside of the Carnival season.
“Carnival is very important to T&T...but we don’t cherish it and treat it the way it’s supposed to be treated,” Da Silva said.
“I thoroughly enjoy it and I think it is one of the most fascinating things we have where everybody, regardless of religion or race, we all become one for a day or two.”
On 2023 Carnival, Da Silva said it was reasonably successful.
“I would rate it a good B.”
Measure the impact
Also discussing the evolution of Carnival at The UWI’s webinar on Friday, economist Dr Marlene Attzs said Carnival must become self sustainable and not dependent on government funding.
But for this to be possible, she said studies must be done to measure the impact Carnival has on T&T.
“It’s a multi-million dollar industry, we hear all of these conversations coming in but do we actually measure the injections and do we actually measure the leakages?” she questioned.
“Many of the private persons involved in Carnival, either do not pay the taxes that are required of them or we can’t account for the taxes that they earn. So I think these are conversations that we need to have in terms of the injections into the Carnival sector or industry as well as the leakages.”
She noted that Carnival creates employment from street vendors selling bottled water and food right up to those involved in executing major Carnival events.
“I think it’s important for us to understand what is the net impact of Carnival if we are to talk about the sustainability of this festival.
“What we do on an annual basis, we wait for some subvention from the Government, when in truth and in fact...this is “we thing” and if we want to sustain “we thing” then we need to find more sustainable ways to finance “we thing” as an enterprise.
“I don’t think it is sustainable for us to be looking only to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for funding for the execution of Carnival...”
Attzs added that not only the monetary value of Carnival must be studied but also the festival’s intrinsic value.
“The fact that Carnival brings together communities is a social dimension, a productivity dimension of Carnival that might be well worth our while examining so that we can replicate it in other areas.”