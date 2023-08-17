T&T Chamber calls for tax deduction on TTPS donation

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is recommending the introduction of a 100 per cent tax deduction to individuals and companies who donate up to $1 million to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as a means of providing alternative funding to help in this country’s crime fight.
The Chamber is also recommending a similar tax deduction be provided for entities and individuals that support Crime Stoppers.
“Crime has been impacting every aspect of our country including, inter alia, the safety and well-being of our citizens, the smooth operating of businesses and the influx of foreign nationals into our country. We recognise that to fight crime, more resources are needed,” the Chamber stated.
In this regard the Chamber is recommending for consideration:
“Individuals and Companies — Donations to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS) for operational and infrastructural support — A tax deduction of 100 per cent of the actual expenditure incurred up to $1 million for a defined period (say income years 2024 to 2026).
“Individuals and entities- Donations to Crime Stoppers — A tax deduction of 100 per cent to the actual expenditure incurred up to $1 million for a defined period (say income years 2024 to 2026),” it stated.
These were just two of a wide array of recommendations provided by the Chamber in a 38-page document published yesterday.
In May the T&T Chamber formed a Budget Committee.
“Members of the committee are representatives of key business sectors and are active in their industries.
“Information was also gathered from within our membership which comprises over six hundred businesses nationally with our largest group of members being Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises,” the document stated.
The Chamber said based on the feedback and spearheaded by insights from its Trade and Business Development Unit, the recommendations were developed.
“We know that active and ongoing collaboration is needed with our government in their role as the custodians of the country’s resources. We hope that some of the suggestions will be accepted for the upcoming fiscal period and that some may need to be considered for the following period,” it stated.
The Chamber said it also notes that ongoing discussions may allow them the opportunity to reach mutually agreeable alternatives.
The recommendations were placed in 15 focus areas including the construction sector, the energy sector, and Tobago.
For the construction sector the Chamber said with respect to the reintroduction of the property tax it is calling on the Government to remove property tax on all industrial plant and machinery.
It said this would encourage businesses to retool with the aim of improving productivity and by extension profitability.
The Chamber also called for the reducing of stamp duty on the transfer or sale of residential and commercial properties.
“In the case if residential land, consider removing stamp duty altogether or alternatively, revisiting thresholds which are quite antiquated,” it said.
The Chamber said with the reduction of such transaction costs, businesses and individuals would be incentivised to acquire properties thereby generating cash flow in the economy.
“Such savings on stamp duty could be used as collateral by persons to build homes,” it stated.
The Chamber also called for the imminent implementation of the Special Economic Zones Act.
The impact of this, the Chamber said, is the “removal of T&T being blacklisted possibly leading to further investments in the country and the lower likelihood of further double taxation treaties being repealed”.