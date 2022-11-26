T&T Chamber looking for new CEO

FOUR months after the surprise departure of retired banking executive, Ian De Souza, as chief executive of the country’s largest business group, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, remains without a chief executive officer.
The Sunday Express understands that the country’s current principal medical officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards has been head-hunted to become the new chief executive of the Chamber. As part of the country’s medical team, Dr Richards was a recipient of a Chaconia Medal Gold at the National Awards this year for Leadership in the Public Health Service, in particular her management of the parallel health system during the pandemic.
The Sunday Express was told that the Chamber has hired three recruitment firms during its months-long search to find a suitable candidate and expects to have a chief executive appointed to the position before year-end.
The Sunday Express was told that the Chamber’s board is still awaiting outstanding recommendations for the position with the final appointment being done by the board.
The four-month search for a chief executive has been the longest period that the Chamber has been without a chief executive after company executive Gabriel Faria’s five year tenure was followed with an overlap with De Souza for continuity.
De Souza exited the Chamber six months after he was appointed to replace Gabriel Faria.
He was appointed on January 10.
In an interview published in the January 19, 2022, edition of the Express Business magazine following his appointment, De Souza said there were three issues on his dashboard for immediate action: the issues surrounding the allocation and pricing of foreign exchange, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the population and the global supply chain issues that will impact the cost of living.
He had said the twin issues of foreign exchange and supply chain problems are what the Chamber membership is hoping are addressed.
“I am not being prescriptive. I am saying that these are issues that we have to solve. I have some ideas about possible solutions, but I am not prescribing that we let the exchange rate depreciate. I am not prescribing tariffs,” he said, adding, “What I am saying is that we need to sit down and find solutions to these problems. We have to find solutions for the demand side and for the allocation of foreign exchange. And that is where I see the work of the Chamber being important. These are issues that are affecting the business community. The work of the Chamber is to take these issues into the offices of the people who make policy decisions,” he had said.
At the time of his appointment, the Chamber noted that De Souza’s extensive experience in financial services and deep knowledge of regional and international markets was expected to bolster efforts to drive private sector growth and improve T&T’s business competitiveness.
On July 31, the Chamber issued a release under the hand of its current president, Charles Pashley, announcing his departure.
The release said De Souza “after much thought, has made the decision to return to expanded opportunities in his consultancy practice as a chartered accountant and certified insolvency and restructuring advisor”.
“Ian has indicated that the insights gained during his tenure, will be particularly useful in providing direct support to businesses during this period of volatility, and in building SME resilience.”
When he was appointed, he worked with Faria for three weeks for a successful transition.
When contacted yesterday about further details on De Souza’s departure, Pashley referred to the news release that was prepared in July.
For his part, De Souza said: “We agreed on no public statements.”
Following Faria’s exit, the Chamber acknowledged that he had ushered in a period of heightened collaboration with local and regional chambers and business groups, and opened up several avenues for interaction with young businessmen and innovators who needed a platform to be heard and recognised.
It had said that during Faria’s tenure, it witnessed intensified advocacy efforts with the T&T Government, policymakers and legislators, to which “he brought his own unique style to negotiating for changes in business facilitation and in the ease of doing business.”
“Gabriel Faria’s transformational work for the Chamber had a substantive, positive impact on the organisation’s reputation and his contribution to the streamlining and increased efficiencies of the organisation has provided considerable value for the membership and executive management team,” the Chamber had said.
Faria was an outspoken CEO—from budget forums to issues such a shortages of forex, and the lengthy delays in the payment of VAT refunds faced by Chamber members—who earned the ire of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during his tenure.
The Chamber is the largest and oldest business group in the country and serves a membership of over 600 organisations.
Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual Champions of Business Awards with Pashley at the helm.
Pashley said that the Chamber must continue to acknowledge the work of the business community publicly “as the economic wealth created by a successful business community creates stability that is necessary for a successful country”.
“This was proven by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. And while we continue to recover from those challenges, if we did not have a well-planned, strong business community, it would have made the headwinds created by the pandemic even more difficult to navigate.
“Our business community stepped up to the social responsibility of operating several mass vaccination sites, which enhanced our ability to vaccinate the population, and open the country quickly, in an effort to save lives and livelihoods. It allowed the country to safely open businesses.
“The Chamber was proud to partner with several other Business Services Organisations, and through the support of our members, we were able to run a successful mass vaccination site at NAPA,” he noted.