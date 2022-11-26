T&T Chamber looking for new CEO

FOUR months after the surprise departure of retired banking executive, Ian De Souza, as chief executive of the country’s largest business group, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, remains without a chief executive officer.

The Sunday Express understands that the country’s current principal medical officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards has been head-hunted to become the new chief executive of the Chamber. As part of the country’s medical team, Dr Richards was a recipient of a Chaconia Medal Gold at the National Awards this year for Leadership in the Public Health Service, in particular her management of the parallel health system during the pandemic.