The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has reappointed Charles Pashley to a second one-year term as President of the Chamber.
Pashley’s reappointment resulted from a vote at the Chamber’s annual meeting, which was held on Tuesday in virtual session.
Pashley is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at ANSA McAl. He has over 25 years management experience which includes food retail, restaurant management, manufacturing, distribution, supply chain and has worked with a major international accounting and auditing firm.
He has also held positions as the CEO and Director at Prestige Holdings Limited and Smith Robertson and Company Limited.
At the annual meeting, the Chamber elected two new directors to join our Board for the new term. They are: Bryan Ramsumair, co-founder and Managing Director of DeNovo Energy Limited, and Jean-Paul Dookie Vice President and country executive at Fujitsu (Caribbean) Trinidad Ltd.
In a news release, the Chamber It is our pleasure to welcome them and all returning Directors.
The Board of Directors for the period 2022/2023 comprise the following:
• Charles Pashley–President
• Reyaz Ahamad–Immediate Past President
• Kiran Maharaj–Senior Vice President
• David Hadeed–Vice President
• Karen Yip Chuck–Vice President
• Camille Chatoor–Director
• Ian Chinapoo–Director
• Sacha De Souza-Thompson–Director
• Jean-Paul Dookie–Director
• Jason Julien–Director
• Mark Laquis–Director