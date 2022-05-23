THE business community yesterday welcomed Sunday’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the governments of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago as a significant step forward for trade and investment relations between the two countries.
In a news release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said the MOU, which is targeted at agriculture, food security, energy, education, national security and tourism, comes at a critical time when the world is facing threats to global supply chains, extreme weather events and rising costs of living.
“As a private sector organisation that supports regional trade and investment, we recognise that one of the major pain points that must be addressed is non-tariff barriers (NTBs). To this end, we welcome an assessment of identified NTBs and look forward to the findings as we move towards the realisation of the objectives of the Caricom Single Market and Economy,” the release stated.
The chamber noted that it is also pleased that a high-level commission to oversee the implementation of the MOU will be established and will include representatives of both the public and the private sectors.
“The global trends that are presenting challenges to the region are clear and we now have an opportunity to work together for the sustainability of the Caricom economies. The T&T Chamber stands ready to support any initiatives in making this a reality,” the chamber added.
Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal said the agreement solidified existing trade relationships between the two countries.
Coosal said, “The TTMA endorses the collaboration between the two governments and commends the Heads of State on their foresight in the signing of the MOU, which includes, inter alia, the areas of Trade and Investment, Agriculture and Food Security, Security, Energy and Infrastructure.
“The MOU will serve as a catalyst for the promotion of free trade within Caricom, while at the same time promote the deepening of the CSME process, allowing the tenets of true integration among a group of countries to be solidified as was envisioned by the framers of the CSME process.” She highlighted that the continued relationship between both Governments is promising as they seek to resolve trade barriers, which are known to curtail the development and progress of countries.
“As an organisation, TTMA shares an amicable working relationship with our counterpart, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), having hosted its re-elected president at one of our webinars in April 2022. In fact, the TTMA is in the process of finalising our own MOU with the GMSA, which will seek the mutual benefit of the manufacturing sectors of both countries as it relates to trade,” Coosal explained.
She noted that bilateral and inter-ministerial collaboration were critical, for the co-ordination and execution of policies.
“TTMA notes the collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs. Their efforts cannot be understated in moving bilateral relations forward and would have played significant roles in the realisation of the signing of the MOU,” Coosal added.