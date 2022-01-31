Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce yesterday paid tribute to Gabriel Faria, on the last day of his service as CEO of the organisation.
In a news release, the T&T Chamber said from his appointment as CEO in 2016, he ushered in a period of heightened collaboration with local and regional Chambers and business groups, and opened up several avenues for interaction with young businessmen and innovators who needed a platform to be heard and recognised.
The Chamber said Faria’s tenure also witnessed intensified advocacy efforts with the T&T Government, policymakers and legislators, to which he brought his own unique style to negotiating for changes in business facilitation and in the ease of doing business.
The Chamber said his conviction has always been that “a strong private sector is the foundation of a prosperous and equitable T&T”. And, it said his faith in the innovation and resilience of the local private sector has been his inspiration for pushing for increased consultation by Government with business in trade and economic development.
“Gabriel Faria’s transformational work for the Chamber had substantive, positive impact on the organisation’s reputation and his contribution to the streamlining and increased efficiencies of the organisation has provided considerable value for the membership and executive management team,” said the organisation.
In the news release, President of the Chamber, Charles Pashley stated, “Gabriel has added significant value to the Chamber by introducing new member benefits and programmes. With the support of the Board, he has done exceptionally well at positioning the Chamber as the Voice of Business by being a fearless advocate for the business community. He has an in-depth understanding of what businesses need to grow and the issues that need to be tackled to create a more enabling and facilitative environment. That has been invaluable – particularly for our micro, small and medium sized businesses and the sustained challenges of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish him the very best in his retirement.”
Incoming CEO Ian De Souza commented, “His tireless efforts to increase the advocacy and visibility of the Chamber in the local and the regional space is undisputable. He has left a good foundation on which to build through the programmes he has created and the solid relationships he has forged for the Chamber both locally and regionally. I am grateful for his support and guidance through this transitionary period. I wish him a happy and healthy retirement and many happy years with his family.”
More recently Faria was a contributor to the committee which was established to reopen the economy during the lockdown which followed the onset of the pandemic and supported the move for a nationwide vaccination campaign to restart the economy.
Holder of a master’s degree in Business Administration and a Member-Delta (Mu Delta) of the International Honour Society for Business Administration, Gabriel Faria is well noted and highly regarded for his role in business turnarounds and in delivering strong and profitable brands. Prior to joining the Chamber, he brought significant financial and analytical skills to support successful joint ventures and strategic alliance partnerships in Asia-Pacific, North, Central and Latin America, and the Caribbean. Faria has also worked extensively in media, manufacturing and distribution, serving in several leadership roles in the spirits and beverage sector.