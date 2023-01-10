T&T-China trade exceeds US$1 billion, says envoy

Paula Gopee-Scoon

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP: China’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu speaks with Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon at the second China-Trinidad and Tobago Investment Cooperation Forum at the Embassy of China, Port of Spain, on Monday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

For two years in a row, annual trade between China and Trinidad and Tobago has exceeded US$1 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2022, trade volume increased by 29.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to US$1.1 billion, China’s ambassador to T&T Fang Qiu said on Monday evening.

Fang revealed the figures during the second China and T&T investment cooperation forum at the Chinese Embassy in Port of Spain.

With respect to Phoenix Park Industrial Estate at Point Lisas, which was constructed by Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), the Chinese ambassador said, upon completion, the estate will contribute to the development of trade and investment in T&T, and it will reinforce this strategic position in the region.

The ambassador said, over the past three years, China’s economy has grown at an average annual rate of about 4.5 per cent, significantly higher than the world average.

He noted that, at present, China’s Covid-19 situation is predictable and under control.

“The right approach to protecting global crisis and realising long-term wellness, greater connectivity, and inclusiveness is that there must be stronger competence to carry forward our critical co-operation in joint efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges,” the ambassador said.

Also speaking at the forum was Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon who said the completion of Phoenix Park, which is ten minutes away from the Port of Point Lisas, is expected to be completed within weeks.

“This is a significant project targeting manufacturing, distribution, and logistics and was realised within the ambit of the Belt and Road Initiative which T&T was the first Caribbean nation to sign on to with China. There are still leasable lots and modern factory shells available.

“To date, 13 companies (local and foreign) have already secured their interest and talks are ongoing with additional investors. I urge others to consider this park for their operations given its proximity to the Port, among its other benefits,” Gopee-Scoon explained.

Recognising business opportunities, she spoke about the Moruga Agro-processing and Light Industrial Park, which was officially opened in July 2020.

The minister told the room filled with businessmen and investors that the park consists of 11 developed land lots of which five lots comprise purpose-built factory shells with six lots as developed sites.

“Investors can lease an entire factory shell or share the space with another investor with a similar type of activity. To date, five companies have accepted Letters of Offer for three factory shells and two land lots, with a total estimated investment of $15.9 million, which will provide 128 new jobs,” Gopee-Scoon said.

Furthermore, she said the park is well-positioned to support the food security thrust and among the priorities for the Caricom region is to reduce the food import level which is heading towards US$5 billion.

