GUYANA Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has told the Express that Kallco Guyana Incorporated is a “non-performing contractor” and should not be permitted to do any more work in that country.
He is now taking steps to ensure that this is done, including having the contractor removed from ongoing projects it is currently involved in.
However, Kallco’s attorneys said they believe Edghill’s words are “highly defamatory, not justified” and that this newspaper should be sued if it writes the story.
Kallco’s attorneys have denied the claims against the company.
This is the latest in an ongoing situation involving Kallco Guyana Incorporated and the Public Works Ministry, arising out of ongoing roadworks in Guyana.
It all began late last month when the Ministry of Public Works in Guyana, signalled its intention to issue letters of poor and non-performance to contractor Kallco Guyana Incorporated, accompanied by specific instructions to urgently address the issues pertaining to a billion-Guyanese dollar road improvement project.
Kallco personnel were also summoned to the minister’s office, where they were ordered to submit a proposal outlining plans for completing the portion of billion-dollar roadworks project on time.
That document was eventually submitted.
“It is clear from what has been presented to us both in writing and in printed form that Kallco won’t be able to complete the project in the stipulated time,” Edghill told the Express during a WhatsApp call yesterday.
“And therefore we have deemed them a non-performing contractor,” he said.
Edghill said the ministry will be working to ensure it follows the terms and conditions of Kallco’s contract.
But “they should not be getting any other work”, he added.
Apart from the contract to complete a section of the East Coast Demerara Highway road project, Kallco is also involved in the construction of an office building at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
Edghill said the end result will be that Kallco will have to be removed from both projects.
“They have to receive written instructions but these are short-term actions,” said the minister.
The Ministry of Public Works is expected to approach the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to discuss blacklisting Kallco Guyana Inc as a “non-performing contractor”.
E-mail from attorneys
The Express reached out to Kallco managing director Arvin Kalloo for a comment on the ongoing situation yesterday.
While a call to his cellphone went unanswered at 3.12 p.m., his attorneys Devesh Maharaj and Associates called the Express at 3.16 p.m. while a WhatsApp message to Kalloo was being written.
Attorney Maharaj was informed of the situation.
The completed WhatsApp message was eventually sent to Kalloo at 3.22 p.m.
At 5.35 p.m., an e-mail from Kalloo’s attorneys was received by the Express, titled “Proposed action for libel”.
It stated, “Our client’s principal was sent a WhatsApp message from your Mr Joel Julien, from the newspaper requesting that our client’s principal contact him about an ongoing situation with Kallco Guyana Inc.
“Counsel for Kallco, Mr Devesh Maharaj, was contacted by our client’s principal and our Mr Maharaj had a brief conversation with Mr Julien. Mr Julien informed Mr Maharaj that he had certain conversations with Minister Edghill concerning our client’s on-going works in Guyana. Further to this, Mr Julien stated that Mr Edghill made certain statements to him. These statements are highly defamatory and statements which our client denies and is of the opinion that if Mr Edghill made those statements he was not justified in so doing.
“We have taken the precaution of not reciting the statements that Mr Julien has made so as not to perpetuate the libel and we put you on notice that should those statements be published by Mr Julien, the newspaper or any of the arms of your news network, our client will immediately commence legal proceedings against you without delay for the obvious damage that these defamatory statements are likely to cause,” the legal letter added.
This is the third story the Express has written with respect to this situation in Guyana.
The Express contacted Kallco in T&T for a comment on the situation taking place in Guyana for the first story.
And a spokesperson for Kallco Guyana, who identified himself as Nizam Persaud, returned the call and said the major challenge facing the contractors for the planned roadworks has been the weather.
The title of that article was “Kallco Guyana slammed for shoddy roadwork”.
However, Persaud called the Express and took issue with the word “shoddy”, stating that the issue was not one of shoddy work but rather Kallco’s timeliness in conducting the project.
Persaud insisted that the T&T and Guyana operations of Kallco were completely separate entities, with different boards and management structures.