T&T crude prices better than budgeted

FOR the first two months of the 2023 fiscal year, T&T received higher than budgeted prices for its mix of crude oil, even as there is a prediction of a downward trend in prices.
Ministry of Finance sources said in October 2022, the average price of crude oil exported from T&T was US$94.70, with light sweet oil from both bpTT and Perenco earning US$95.96 a barrel. BHP’s Calypso crude fetched US$94.98 a barrel while Heritage Merlo crude sold for US$92.41 a barrel.
In November, prices were a little softer but were still well over the US$92.50 a barrel that Finance Minister Colm Imbert used as the basis of his 2023 revenue estimates.
In November, both bpTT and Perenco received the same price for their light sweet crude at US$97.43 a barrel. BHP, now Woodside, earned US$94.48 a barrel while State-owned Heritage got US$88.33 a barrel.
Those prices resulted in an average for T&T’s mix of crudes of US$94.41 a barrel.
T&T’s crudes for October and November were above the global benchmark prices with the light ends exceeding the Brent prices and Heritage’s Merlo higher than West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
Prices and production determine the Government’s revenue, but Imbert did not provide projected production figures in his budget presentation.
Ministry of Finance officials are hoping that the projection of lower oil prices made earlier last week by the US Energy Information Agency (US EIA) does not materialise. The US EIA has projected that oil prices will be down in 2023 by almost 20 per cent.
In its short-term energy outlook, the US EIA said: “We forecast that the Brent crude oil price will average US$83 per barrel in 2023, down 18 per cent from 2022, and continue to fall to US$78 per barrel in 2024 as global oil inventories build, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices.”
It argued that global production of liquids would average of 102.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024, up from 100 million b/d in 2022, driven by large growth in non-OPEC production. However, uncertainty over Russia’s oil supply will persist, particularly in early 2023.
“We expect that global consumption of liquid fuels will increase from an average of 99.4 million b/d in 2022 to 102.2 million b/d in 2024. Ongoing concerns about global economic conditions as well as the easing Covid-19 restrictions in China, however, increase the uncertainty of the outcomes of our demand forecasts.
“With more global oil production than consumption in our forecast, we expect global oil inventories will increase over the next two years,” the report added.
In terms of natural gas, the US EIA projections are better with a prediction that the Henry Hub natural gas spot price is expected to average slightly less than US$5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2023 in the US EIA’s forecast.
That is, however, down close to 25 per cent from last year—as domestic consumption declines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports remain relatively flat.
“In 2024, we expect natural gas prices to again average slightly below US$5/MMBtu, as dry natural gas production outpaces an increase in LNG exports that results from rising LNG export capacity,” the report noted.