T&T delegation for Suriname energy summit

Stuart Young

ENERGY DELEGATION: Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, third from right, and members of the ministry’s team pose for a picture at the T&T booth at the Suriname Energy, Oil and Gas Summit 2022 yesterday in Paramaribo.

—Photo: Minister of Energy and Energy Industries

Fourteen Trinidad and Tobago manufacturing companies are currently in Paramaribo, Suriname, for the Oil and Gas Summit to offer their goods and services to potential operators in the Energy Sector.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), in collaboration with exporTT, is hosting a trade mission to help boost the companies, in order to attract potential operators.

TTMA’s chief executive officer Dr Mahindra Ramdeen is leading the delegation Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon in her message to the delegation said it is heartening to see representation from these 14 companies and the diverse range of local products to be showcased.

“Trade Missions from Trinidad and Tobago assist in the country’s diversification thrust and aid in the growth of local exports, foreign exchange earnings and expansion of export markets. This Mission to Suriname represents a tangible example of regional integration at work. It offers the opportunity to improve business ties, increase knowledge of the regulatory environment and strengthen the trade and business relationship, all in the spirit of regionalism,” Gopee-Scoon said.

TTMA president, Tricia Coosal, said building economic relationships with both the public and private sector in Suriname is a step in the right direction as we seek to strengthen trade ties within all Caricom members.

“Trinidad and Tobago is not immune to the economic impact of international events such as Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. However, by looking inward to Caricom and solidifying our existing trading relationships, as members of Caricom we may be able to mitigate the impact to stabilise, strengthen and grow,” Coosal remarked.

She noted that the key objectives of this trade mission include; building on the successes TTMA had in the recently concluded Trade Mission to Guyana for its members; the sourcing of possible raw materials and finished products for T&T companies; identifying potential export business opportunities within the Suriname market and creating unique synergies for both public and private sector of T&T and Suriname.

“This trade mission, as well as our TIC event at the end of August 2022, are key components of our strategy of finding market opportunities to allow our members to grow their exports in the coming years,” Coosal added.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Stuart Young participated in the Ministerial Roundtable titled, “A Bright Future Through Energy” at the summit yesterday.

Young opened discussions by referencing a Journal of Petroleum Technology (JPT) article which highlighted an example of some European countries returning to coal this year in order to avoid short term power outage.

He also reiterated Trinidad and Tobago’s position to strike a balance between renewable energy and natural gas in order to ensure energy security in the region.

He noted that collaboration is one of the fundamental principles of Caricom and that the region, in particular Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as countries with significant hydrocarbon resources, would be stronger with greater collaboration in energy matters including, when negotiating for their countries’ benefits.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Flour prices in T&T lowest in region

Flour prices in T&T lowest in region

Trinidad and Tobago is in the bottom 10 per cent of 125 countries in terms of consumption of wheat, the raw material that is used to produce flour, according to the data portal IndexMundi.

The data website estimates that T&T will rank 114th of 125 countries for wheat consumption in 2022, based on information sourced from the US Department of Agriculture.

Bahamas wants to be a digital hub

Bahamas wants to be a digital hub

BAHAMAS Prime Minister Phillip Davis says as the country continues to set a path toward economic diversity and innovation, more stakeholders take advantage of the opportunities stemming from the new digital age.

Speaking at the launch of Agio Digital and Gryphon Investment Advisors Bahamas last weekend, Prime Minister Davis said businesses like these help to uphold and facilitate the very mandate of economic stimulation his government continues to work diligently to advance.

Carolin’s dirt oven

Carolin’s dirt oven

CAROLIN Boodhu is one of the top bread bakers in La Brea Village, Guayaguayare. Despite recent increases in flour costs, this bread baker is determined to keep her company running. According to Boodhu, a hike in flour costs impacts not just her bread but also all the other items at her bakery.

From abandoned shells to luxury apartments

From abandoned shells to luxury apartments

FOR years, two six-storey apartment buildings stood abandoned and desolate at Upper Mendes Drive, Champs Fleurs, visible to anyone looking up as they drove north on the Uriah Butler highway in the vicinity of Mount Hope.

With the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic waning, one construction companies is showing its confidence in the domestic economy by investing millions into new housing projects.

Food export bans risk fuelling inflation

Food export bans risk fuelling inflation

IT TOOK only 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India—the world’s second-largest producer of wheat—to shelve its plans to “feed the world”.

In April, Modi had said publicly that the world’s most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.

T&T delegation for Suriname energy summit

T&T delegation for Suriname energy summit

Fourteen Trinidad and Tobago manufacturing companies are currently in Paramaribo, Suriname, for the Oil and Gas Summit to offer their goods and services to potential operators in the Energy Sector.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), in collaboration with exporTT, is hosting a trade mission to help boost the companies, in order to attract potential operators.