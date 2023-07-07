T&T discusses energy with Suriname, Finland

TRINIDAD and Tobago utilised the recently concluded Caricom 50th anniversary celebrations held on our shores to engage in energy discussions with Suriname and Finland.
On Thursday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the president of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between their countries at the Diplomatic Centre, located at St Ann’s.
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname Albert Ramdin signed the agreement.
“The signing followed productive discussions on the ongoing collaborative efforts between the countries which are focused on the future development of Suriname’s and Trinidad and Tobago’s hydrocarbon industry as well as to provide energy security for the region,” a post by the Office of the Prime Minister stated.
“Both countries will now establish technical teams which will produce feasibility studies for their respective governments and this exercise will determine the way forward,” it stated.
Presentations were also made by president of the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd Dr Vernon Paltoo and managing director of Staatsolie Annand Jagesar and Eddy Fränkel the power and sustainable energy deputy director of Staatsolie.
On Wednesday Young met the ambassador of Finland to the Caribbean Pertti Ikonen.
“His Excellency Pertti Ikonen shared valuable information on Finland’s energy transition and the composition of the country’s power generation mix which includes nuclear power and an increase in renewable energy from hydrogen and wind turbines,” the Energy Ministry stated.
“Minister Young discussed the opportunities and potential for Trinidad and Tobago to bolster energy security to Finland and other European countries through locally produced products such as LNG, ammonia, methane, urea and UAN,” it stated.