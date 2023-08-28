T&T economy improving

ECONOMIC activity in this country is expected to improve this year, bolstered by activity in both the energy and non-energy sectors, the Central Bank has stated.
“Natural gas supplies should continue to benefit from key upstream energy sector projects such as Shell Trinidad and Tobago’s Colibri, DeNovo’s Zandolie and bpTT’s Cassia Compression. Non-energy sector performance will be driven by increased business activity and the continued resurgence of consumer demand,” the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin for July 2023 has stated.
And according to the Central Bank, there is even more good news on the horizon as this country’s headline inflation is expected to continue along a path of deceleration in the short-term.
“Food inflation is likely to ease further, driven by slowing local produce prices barring weather-related shocks to domestic agricultural production, alongside steadying international food prices. Similarly, core inflation is anticipated to continue its downward trend as mounting price pressures from late 2022 subside, including the pass-through of higher fuel prices which appears complete,” it stated.
The Central Bank stated that the economy recorded positive growth in the third quarter of 2022.
According to data published by the CSO, Gross Domestic Product at constant prices (real GDP) expanded by 2.5 per cent (year on-year) in the third quarter of 2022.
This, it said, was premised on improved output in both the energy (5.4 per cent) and non-energy (1.3 per cent) sectors.
“Meanwhile, indicators monitored by the Central Bank suggest that domestic economic activity may have dipped in the fourth quarter of 2022 before improving over the first quarter of 2023. Early estimates from the Central Bank’s Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity (2012=100) (QIEA) attribute the positive outturn in the first quarter of 2023 to robust activity in the non-energy sector which outweighed relatively unchanged energy sector output,” it stated.
The Central Bank stated that the latest data from the CSO indicates that the unemployment rate fell (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2023.
The unemployment rate measured 4.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, slightly lower than the 5.1 per cent recorded in the same period one year earlier, it stated.
“The number of persons with jobs decreased by 8.1 thousand persons (year-on-year), while the number of persons without jobs and seeking employment (“the unemployed”) fell by 1.6 thousand persons. Additionally, a contraction of the labour force (9.7 thousand persons) contributed to a decline in the labour force participation rate to 55.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 55.9 per cent in the comparable quarter of 2022,” it stated.
The bulletin stated that in terms of sectoral employment, the most notable year-on-year increases in the number of persons employed were in the Wholesale and Retail Trade, Restaurants and Hotels (20.3 thousand persons); and Manufacturing (excluding sugar and oil and including mining and quarrying) (2.8 thousand persons).
“However, notable declines in the numbers employed were recorded in the Community, Social and Personal Services (13.9 thousand persons) and the Transport, Storage and Communications (8.8 thousand persons) sectors during the first quarter of 2023,” it stated.
Supplemental data on retrenchment notices filed with the Ministry of Labour and print media job advertisements suggested that labour market conditions continue to stabilise.
“During January to May 2023, 260 persons were retrenched, compared to 304 persons in the comparable period of 2022. Most of the retrenchments for 2023 so far occurred in the Transportation, Storage and Communication (125 persons), Personal Services (19 persons) and Petroleum and Other Mining (15 persons) sectors,” it stated.
“At the same time, job vacancies advertised in the print media continued to decline, falling by 4.1 per cent (year-on year) during the first six months of 2023 suggesting that some outstanding positions were filled. However, job ads remained 47.9 per cent below pre-pandemic levels perhaps indicative of changes in the way firms search for employees or skill level required, with more possibly directing job seekers to their own websites and advertising via social media rather than in the print media. Recent strength in business conditions suggest that the labour market may remain resilient despite softening of the job ads indicator,” it stated.
Trinidad and Tobago’s gross official reserves amounted to US$6,461.5 million at the end of July 2023, US$370.9 million lower than the level at the end of December 2022.
“The external accounts therefore registered an overall deficit in the first seven months of 2023. The reserves at July 2023 represent 8.1 months of prospective imports of goods and services,” it stated.