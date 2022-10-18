T&T forum will generate agri-dollars

AT A Housing Development Corporation (HDC) key-distribution ceremony at Heron Court, Malabar South in Arima last month, Tracey McLeod-Celestin stood out.

In a profession known for the rough and tumble of its “construction language,” McLeod-Celestin is one of a few, if not the only, female general contractors in T&T.

At the ceremony, McLeod-Celestin came in for kudos for her work.

Several people, including complete strangers, hugged and thanked her profusely. To compound it, people were impressed at a female contractor, since the construction industry is mostly male-dominated.