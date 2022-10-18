T&T forum will generate agri-dollars

The Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) to be held in Port of Spain next month provides an opportunity for investors to explore the extraordinary opportunities in the Caribbean region, says Ralph Birkhoff, a senior official of a US-based specialised advisory firm that focuses on high quality, asset-based energy investments in the United States and the Caribbean.
Birkhoff of Alquimi Renewables, LLC, said the region is ripe for investment in sustainable development, particularly climate-resilient protected agriculture and integrated renewable energy systems.
The CIF is to take place in Port of Spain from November 8-11. It is being organised by the Barbados-based Caribbean Export Development Agency, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Government, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the European Union, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies.
The organisers said the forum will provide potential investors with information and direct access to leaders throughout the region who are creating the innovative solutions the region needs and that savvy investors can benefit from financially.
“After having lived in the region for over a decade, and being from Canada, I realised that many of these fresh produce categories have to be imported as there is not the agricultural infrastructure here to service the local demand with the types of fresh, healthy, delicious produce we’re accustomed to in more developed markets,” Birkhoff said.
He said his company is collaborating with local, regional, and international investment interests in the successful implementation and expansion of Greenhouse Farm Projects under the two brands. Island Growers Caribbean (IGC) and BerryCove Organic Farms, Trinidad and Tobago’s first commercially scaled climate-smart hydroponic greenhouse farm.
Alquimi and their investor partners are adding to food security in Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, with plans to expand in 2023 to Guyana, St Lucia, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.
“Because of the constant risk of annual tropical storms that would destroy a standard greenhouse, we needed to develop an innovative system that would meet the specific threats of the region and provide investors with risk mitigation to ensure that our investments wouldn’t be affected once operational.
“Because of the many inherent climate risks in our region, current farms and greenhouse systems don’t qualify for insurance to protect their assets. We changed that dynamic and were the first greenhouse farms to be commercially insured in the region,” Birkhoff said.
He said Alquimi, like many entrepreneurial companies’ building solutions for the Caribbean, notes that the toughest part of the development process of this new greenhouse technology is getting investors to understand that this is uncharted territory in this region.
“For instance we were the first applicant ever to receive permission to import live berry plant stock from Europe into Trinidad”.
“Being transparent with investors is important. Everything we’re doing is quite new to the region. We’re introducing new technologies and engineering solutions at every turn because of the region’s unique weather and climate conditions.
“While these same technologies can be expanded to areas that are less prone to threatening tropical storms, they still need to be engineered for the most extreme local environments. We never know when a Category 5 storm is going to take aim at our facilities—only that someday they will,” Birkhoff added.
Birkhoff, who will be among the speakers at the CIF, said the revenue expectations from expanded agricultural production for this region are impressive.
“Providing this region with additional food security and helping to develop renewable energy solutions the region needs for the next century, are not only key to the region’s development, but are outstanding opportunities for investors to realise a solid return while making a lasting difference for the people,” he added.
—CMC