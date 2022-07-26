T&T gets US$120m loan for digital transformation

CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, approved a loan of US$120 million for T&T, which will be used to accelerate the digitalisation of the state and productive sectors, to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and close the digital gap in the country.
In a news release last week, CAF said the funds will be managed by the Ministry of Finance, with the technical support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The funds are meant to support initiatives related to regulatory and institutional changes, management, and planning. The Programme aims to promote actions in the following fields:
• Digital government: Creation of an institutional and public policy framework for the digitisation of the State, with initiatives such as the development of a cybersecurity strategy, updating of service platforms for citizens, interoperability between ministries, a digital identification project, investment in a data center, development of a government cloud and an ecosystem for online tax payments, among others.
• Digital economy: Support the strategic objective of increasing the contribution of the ICT sector to GDP and consider digital solutions for the development of productive sectors, such as the development of blockchain technologies for the agricultural sector and digital payment systems, use of ICT for climate resilience, the creation of a software developers’ hub, among others.
• Digital society: Initiatives to massify access to ICTs, by fostering the digital inclusion of the population with less access. It seeks to support digital literacy and capacity building in excluded communities, as well as to invest in infrastructure for isolated areas and the provision of free Wi-Fi.
Executive president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados, said: “This loan adds to the efforts of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to close the digital divide, promote the information society and the expansion of the digital ecosystem in the country.
“CAF will not only support these efforts through the loan, but also with technical assistance for digital transformation in the financial, educational, agricultural, and tax collection sectors.”
In the last six years (2016-2021), CAF approved loans and grants for Trinidad and Tobago totaling US$1.3 billion, and during the same period, it has disbursed US$1.2 billion in priority sectors for the country. CAF’s portfolio went from US$300 million in 2017 to US$1.16 billion in 2021.
In a speech in November 2019, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert said T&T was fortunate to be a full member of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) saying its approach is a breath of fresh air compared to the that of other multi-lateral lending institutions.
“I really have appreciated their approach to financing infrastructure, policy, and fiscal consolidation in T&T. It has been a breath of fresh air when compared to other developmental banks.”