T&T grew by 4.1% in first half of 2022

The Central Statistical Office (CSO) data shows that the T&T economy defied forecasts and grew in the first quarter of 2022, according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
In a news release yesterday, Imbert said the CSO previously estimated that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would decline by 0.1 per cent.
However, he said the economy grew by 1.6 per cent in that quarter and GDP grew by 6.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.
Imbert said this means that for the first half of 2022, according to the CSO, Real GDP grew by a healthy 4.1 per cent, almost twice the growth figure previously estimated for that period.
“What is interesting and encouraging, in the latest data published by the CSO, is that it indicates that the non-energy sector experienced real GDP growth of 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 and real GDP growth of 10.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, yielding strong economic growth in the non-energy sector of 7.5 per cent in the first half of 2022,” the minister explained.
He said data demonstrates that T&T’s economy is recovering from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and that its diversification efforts are bearing fruit.
The data, Imbert explained, also indicates that this country’s nominal GDP, which is used to calculate its Debt-to-GDP ratio is also better than previously estimated. “Preliminary calculations indicate that nominal GDP for Trinidad and Tobago in the first half of 2022 was $3 billion more than previously calculated,” he added.
Commenting on the data, UWI economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon told the Express this positive news is largely attributed to the non-energy component of the manufacturing sector.
The data shows that the food processing sector grew by 28 per cent in Q2 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Arjoon said the reopening of many economies and revitalised tourist arrivals in various Caribbean countries increased the demand for food produced by local food processors and encouraged increased production.
“Further, manufacturers were able to take advantage of the surge in overall spending in the early part of last year. They also attained much relief from their forex woes due to the allocation by EXIM bank, which enabled them to pay for their raw materials and equipment imported, thereby being able to increase production and supply more of the international market,” the economist highlighted.
It is however more important to compare the performance with the pre-pandemic period, he said as the pandemic naturally led to very low levels of production.
“When compared to Q2 in 2019, the food processing sector grew by a whopping 35 per cent in Q2 2022, highlighting that the sector has surpassed its pre-pandemic performance. While there was some underperformance from the petroleum and chemical products, which declined by 6 per cent from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, construction activities grew by almost 10 per cent in Q2 2022 relative to the same period in 2021,” Arjoon concluded.
And, Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Baldath Maharaj said growth is surely being seen, as in the borough of Chaguanas there was an increase in retail activities in 2022.
“Chaguanas is the hub of retail activity in Trinidad, but in addition to this there was also a rise in service activities, especially restaurant sales. This would have been supported by the growth in the food processing sector as many restaurants acquired their ingredients from our local food processors. There was also some marginal growth noted from the first quarter to the second of last year,” Maharaj added.