T&T has too much red tape

UNNECESSARY red tape in Trinidad and Tobago is what drove the founder of WiPay, Trinidadian Aldwyn Wayne, to move the headquarters of his financial technology (fintech) company from T&T to Jamaica.
Wayne lamented yesterday that T&T has all the resources, infrastructure and “a fantastic educated public” needed for successful fintech solutions, but bureaucracy was the problem.
He was speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Finance and Legal Affairs. The JSC met to enquire into the implementation of a regulatory framework for the development of fintech and e-payments.
Asked by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial what prompted him to move WiPay’s headquarters to Jamaica in 2020, and to compare his experiences of doing business in Trinidad and in Jamaica, Wayne said:
“...They (Jamaica) did not have the level of bureaucracy involved in making simple decisions. If something works, use it.”
“If you have a company that provides this value and on one island they’re saying let’s try to figure it out and on the other island they’re saying let’s use it, the decision was very easy for me to make. It wasn’t my decision to make. The bureaucracy made the decision. The ease of doing business is the problem.“
He went on to urge the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC), whose chief executive officer John Outridge was also addressed at the JSC meeting, to remove all the barriers to doing business.
“The Ministry of Finance should not be getting involved in technical decisions; manage money, not technology. And once we get to that point, then you’ll see adoption (of fintech solutions),” Wayne said.
He recalled that in 2018 WiPay introduced CourtPay in Trinidad, which allowed people to make court-ordered maintenance payments electronically or online.
Passage of the Payments into Courts Bill 2018 paved the way for the electronic payment system to be used.
“The problem that we had to fix in Trinidad is that the Judiciary had 27 courts spread across T&T and if you had a maintenance matter in Point Fortin, and the matter was agreed upon that you make payments in Point Fortin and you happened to move to Port of Spain, every week you had to go back to Point Fortin because your files were right there. Both the payer and the recipient of the matter had to drive to Point Fortin, regardless of if they lived in Point Fortin or Tobago…,” he explained.
He noted that expansion of the CourtPay to allow fines and fees to be paid online hit a snag in 2020 because of red tape.
“After being very successful with CourtPay, the Judiciary was then told by the Treasury that they can’t move forward with expansion in some of these services because the Treasury added a new rule that the bank needs to provide this service,” he said.
“Right there shows what the problem is. You have a working solution but then red tape steps in. You have a working solution, which is CourtPay for maintenance. The Judiciary wants to expand into other services because it’s making it very convenient to pay into the court. And then to open a bank account, the Treasury told them you can’t open up a bank account to provide these additional services,” he went on.
“So I can tell you that the fines and fees part of it was halted or stopped in 2020 because it required us to open a new bank account because those funds were separate from maintenance. From since 2020 to now we haven’t been able to move forward because of that red tape that came up,” he said.
“You hear CourtPay works but we can’t do CourtPay version two because we have to figure out some legislation. It works! Version two is just a different bank account. It’s the same procedure that’s working now that hasn’t failed,” he added.
Regulations needed
However, Outridge sought to explain why regulations were necessary to treat with such new payment methods.
“You have to have regulations basically develop, which I would simply call procedures and processes, because you have to understand from an administrator’s point of view that has been basically collecting cash and reporting on the cash manually, in terms of how many $100s, how many $20s, how many $5s et cetera, and then that goes to the Central Bank. So it’s a completely new operating model, particularly from a finance perspective within Government,” he said.
“Notwithstanding that, these regulations that need to be drafted are basically regulations to prescribed to say if a Government needs to collect money via WiPay, via credit card, via cash vouchers, you need to have regulations basically drafted to instruct and to guide the accounting officer within the Ministry in terms of this is how you need to treat with it…these are the sort of processes and controls internally that you need to put in place. And then obviously, these are the sort of considerations from a security (standpoint), in terms of consumer protection and how you deal with the public, in terms of enabling these solutions,” he added.
Meanwhile, president of the FinTech Association of T&T Maria Daniel said the Association has been meeting with the Central Bank to discuss issues around the regulations and policies required to assist fintechs get the approvals to be up and running.
“And that’s one of the stumbling blocks right now. It’s having a framework that is supportive of a fintech company and its operations whilst ensuring, of course, there is risk management and protection,” she said.