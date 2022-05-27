T&T has too much red tape

UNNECESSARY red tape in Trinidad and Tobago is what drove the founder of WiPay, Trinidadian Aldwyn Wayne, to move the headquarters of his financial technology (fintech) company from T&T to Jamaica.

Wayne lamented yesterday that T&T has all the resources, infrastructure and “a fantastic educated public” needed for successful fintech solutions, but bureaucracy was the problem.

He was speaking during a meeting of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Finance and Legal Affairs. The JSC met to enquire into the implementation of a regulatory framework for the development of fintech and e-payments.