T&T in dire need of a convention centre

CHIEF executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Ramesh Ramdeen says one of the things the preparation for this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) has underlined for him is that this country is in dire need of a convention centre as a dedicated venue capable of accommodating and hosting events of a similar magnitude and style.
And according to Ramdeen, if the TTMA is given ten acres of land they can do all the heavy lifting to make the convention centre a reality.
This year’s TIC is expected to kick off tomorrow at the Centre of Excellence’s Torenia Hall in Macoya.
“TIC 2023 is the first time we are engaging in a full-scale event post the Covid period,” Ramdeen told the Express Business in a sit-down interview at the TTMA’s head office in Barataria.
Last year because of the restrictions in place in this country to stymie the spread of Covid, TIC was a scaled-down event with around 130 booths and about 9,000 visitors, Ramdeen said.
This year, however, according to the TTMA’s TIC lead coordinator Shanna-Marie Israel, the event was sold out months ago with 160 exhibitor booths registered from 25 business sectors. Israel said they are also expecting 12,000 visitors.
“So this year the challenge of hosting a TIC show is that we have no space,” Ramdeen said.
“The Centre of Excellence has a long-term arrangement for one of the halls with another entity so we don’t have the two halls anymore,” he said.
The highest number of visitors recorded at a TIC was in 2018 when 17,000 people attended, Ramdeen said.
However the space restrictions have made it difficult for this year’s TIC to challenge that total, he said.
To overcome those challenges faced, Ramdeen said, what is key is building a convention centre in this country.
“If we are selling Trinidad and Tobago as being the hub of the Caribbean with regards to business we need a convention centre. We have outgrown the Centre of Excellence,” he said.
Ramdeen said other venues, like the Queen’s Park Savannah and stadiums located around the country, while spacious have their own limitations for hosting this type of event.
“Think about if we have a convention centre and not just for shows like this, this could be sustainable. You can break it up into sections, have Carnival fetes you could do all kinds of things,” Ramdeen said.
“We have to think large and if the OAS (Organisation of American States) is thinking of doing something in the region they should look at Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Ramdeen said we may also be able to take advantage of the increase in business activity taking place in Guyana as a result of that country’s improved economy.
“Guyana is mushrooming, we are geographically close to Guyana and the TTMA is prepared to build it (the convention centre) we just want those in authority to give us the space. We need ten acres, just give us the space and we can build this thing,” he said.
“We don’t mind getting into a PPP (public private partnership) with the Government; they could use it for their agro-fest and those things and this can be sustainable. I am prepared to put the human resources and the finances behind it to build it with the membership of the TTMA so we just need the space,” Ramdeen said.
This idea has already been presented to the relevant authorities, Ramdeen added.
“They are looking at it, they are excited about it, but we need to move it from the ideology and conceptualisation to digging the ground and cutting a ribbon. Once I get that going we are good to go,” he said.
Ramdeen said he believes we need to think big as a country.
In fact he believes if we had a convention centre the Caricom golden jubilee events which were held in T&T earlier this month, could have been hosted there.
“We need a convention centre that would allow us to host not just TIC alone but the agro-fest, Carifesta, heads of Government,” he said.
“There is nothing in the Caribbean so we can pull all that if we have the right facility and we will build it state of the art with proper electronics and IT. We can make it very, very attractive,” Ramdeen said.
For Ramdeen one of the exciting things about this year’s TIC is that 38 countries have signed up to participate including from North and South America, Africa and Asia.
“We have a big delegation coming from Africa and they are staying over for the Emancipation Day celebrations,” Ramdeen said.
Emancipation Day in T&T is August 1.
This he said is an example of how the TIC can be utilised as an avenue to showcase various aspects of T&T and not just business.
“There is something for everyone at TIC. What I would like, to be honest with you, is to get other arms of government involved,” he said.
He said this could work “really optimally” if everyone thinks holistically.
Ramdeen said if one person from each of the 32 countries visiting the TIC were also presented with a tourism package, including possibly visiting the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, we could have marketed T&T not only for the business tourist but as a vacation destination.
To Ramdeen, the overall goal of the TTMA is to make the average business person anticipate TIC week the same way the average person longs to come to T&T for Carnival.
“We want the week of TIC to be the place to be, not just to come and exhibit, not just come to the show, but to network. We are going out of our way to set up relevant meetings with anybody coming from outside and want to meet players in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said,
“We are doing that matchmaking we have over 350 meetings set up for example, a lot of it is virtual but physically we have about 150 physical meetings on the days of the show,” he said.
Ramdeen said if the TIC is successful this redounds to the benefit of the country as a whole.
“It means we export more, it means we earn more foreign exchange, it means less reliance on the Government to get foreign exchange, it means diversifying the economy and that is what TIC should be for all business people in Trinidad and Tobago,” Ramdeen said.
Israel said it takes a year to plan the TIC and seeing it all come together has been satisfying.
“The biggest challenge is to bring back the event from being shrouded in a pandemic cloud because it takes a different kind of marketing, a different kind of promotion, a different way of dealing with the preparation that you make with getting back into a larger forum than what you would have done last year,” she said.