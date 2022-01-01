T&T-listed stocks post best returns since 2011

IN 2021, stocks trading on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) returned their best performance since 2011, despite the entire year being impacted by lockdowns and slowdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The value of the Composite Index of the TTSE, which measures the performance of all the 25 ordinary stocks listed on the First Tier market, increased by 13.14 per cent in 2021. That was the best performance of the Composite Index since it returned 21.21 per cent in 2011.
In the period between 2012 and 2020, the Composite Index returned a double-digit performance on only two occasions—in 2013 when the index increased by 11.27 per cent, and in 2019 when it was up by 12.74 per cent.
Between 2012 and 2020, the Composite Index declined twice—in 2020 when it dropped by 9.90 per cent; and in 2014, when it was down by 2.88 per cent.
The 2021 performance of the Composite Index was driven by the strong outturn of locally registered stocks, which are categorised in the All T&T Index.
The All T&T Index returned 17.61 per cent for the period December 31, 2020, to December 31, 2021. The Cross-Listed Index, which categorises stocks registered outside of T&T, returned three per cent.
The four cross-listed stocks on the Composite Index are FirstCaribbean International Bank, which is based in Barbados and the Jamaica-based NCB Financial Group, GraceKennedy and the JMMB Group.
The five best-performing stocks on the Composite Index for 2021 were:
• Massy Holdings Ltd—72.16 per cent
• GraceKennedy—58.44 per cent
• First Citizens Group—44.97 per cent
• Guardian Holdings Ltd—43.54 per cent
• Trinidad Cement Ltd—43.20 per cent
All four of the top-five locally listed
advancing stocks on the Composite Index in 2021 have strong connections to
Jamaica.
Massy Holdings Ltd
Massy Holdings, which advanced from $60.99 at the end of 2020 to $105 on Friday, is due to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) in January. The board of the company took the decision to cross-list the shares of the group on May 6 and the announcement was made on May 9.
In a statement, the company said: “The board considered the market sophistication and growth opportunities evident in the Jamaican securities market, which has become increasingly more dynamic over the past few years.
The board anticipates greater regional and international interest in the company’s shares.”
Last month, the company also unveiled a recommendation from its board for 20-for-one share split, subject to regulatory approval. That share split would convert each of the company’s issued Ordinary Shares into 20 ordinary shares.
At the same time, the share price of Massy Holdings would become 20 times less than it was prior to the share split.
The move, if approved by the company’s shareholders at its next annual meeting, would increase the group’s issued and outstanding ordinary share capital from 98,969,227 to 1,979,384,540 ordinary shares.
First Citizens Group
The majority State-owned bank, which increased from $43.03 at the end of December 2020 to $62.29 at the end of 2021, deepened its relationship with the publicly listed Jamaican company called Barita Investments Ltd and its parent, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.
Between September 2020 and September 2021, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the First Citizens Group, acquired a total of 90,795,154 shares in Barita Investments Ltd, equal to 7.43 per cent of the company. FCIS spent an estimated US$40 million to acquire the shares that made it the second largest shareholder in Barita, after its parent Cornerstone Financial.
The shares were acquired in Barita’s additional public offerings of shares in September 2020 and in September 2021, as well as on the floor of the JSE on December 4, 2020.
FCIS and Barita are also teaming up to provide financial and stockbrokerage advice to Massy Holdings for its cross-listing on the JSE in January.
And First Citizens Bank Ltd lent privately held Cornerstone US$25 million in September 2020.
That loan matures in April 2023 and attracts a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus a reprice margin, which was 7.79 per cent as at the statement of the 2020 financial position date. The collateral for the US$25 million loan was secured by the assignment of listed shares held at the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Ltd.
Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL)
The board of the Westmoorings-headquartered, regional insurance company took the decision to cross list its shares on the JSE on March 9, 2021, and was cross listed there on May 5, 2021, the day before the Massy decision to cross list.
Jamaica’s NCB Financial Group acquired a 61.96-per cent majority stake in GHL in May 2019 through a subsidiary company called NCB Global Holdings Ltd.
On the TTSE, GHL started 2021 at $20.90 and ended it at $30. On the JSE, GHL ended 2021 at J$518.70, down 11 per cent from its original listing price of $582.48 on May 5, 2021.
Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL)
The Claxton Bay-based group, which started 2021 at $2.50 a share and ended it at $3.58, produces cement in three countries: Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica. Its Jamaican subsidiary, Caribbean Cement Company Ltd (CCCL), is publicly listed on the JSE.
For the period January 1 to September 30, 2021, CCCL’s revenue was up by 18 per cent to Jamaican equivalent of about US$118 million.
TCL’s revenue for that period was about US$210 million, meaning TCL derives more than half of its total revenue from its Jamaican subsidiary.
And TCL is also so bullish about the future demand for cement in Jamaica that it announced in August 2021 that it would embark on an expansion project at CCCL to increase its production by 30 per cent to 1.3 million tonnes per annum from one million tonnes per annum.
Mexico’s Cemex owns 69.83 per cent of TCL, according to its 2020 annual report.