T&T-listed stocks post best returns since 2011

IN 2021, stocks trading on the Trini­dad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) returned their best performance since 2011, despite the entire year being impacted by lockdowns and slowdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The value of the Composite Index of the TTSE, which measures the performance of all the 25 ordinary stocks listed on the First Tier market, increased by 13.14 per cent in 2021. That was the best performance of the Composite Index since it returned 21.21 per cent in 2011.