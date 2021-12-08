COUNTRIES around the world will today commemorate the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day.
The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have jointly undertaken an awareness and sensitisation campaign as part of a National Anti-Corruption Risk Assessment Programme.
“Along with promoting greater awareness of commonplace acts of corruption often overlooked and normalised, one of the critical campaign objectives is promoting the use of Crime Stoppers 800-TIPS as a safe, accessible and effective means of reporting acts or suspicions of corruption locally,” the organisations said in a joint statement yesterday.
With public sector officers as its primary target, the Risk Assessment programme aims to identify threats that corruption poses to Covid-19 recovery efforts nationally and develop implementable measures to prevent such offences.
With a predominant social media component, the campaign has adopted the hashtag #thatiscorruption with the slogan “Get to Zero...For a Corruption Free T&T”.
In a series of social media posts, the campaign employs familiar language used locally to navigate everyday scenarios.
The posts shine a light on simple acts that may no longer even seem corrupt or illegal to many, the statement said.
The collaboration between the AGLA and ACIB was implemented with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Globally, the United Nations 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone—including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth—in tackling corruption.
This year’s commemoration also promotes the need to unite and face this global problem with shared responsibility.
Every person-young and old-plays a role in anti-corruption corruption for societies to achieve greater resilience and integrity at all levels, the statement said.
Locally, for the year ending October 2021, more than 840 reports of corruption were received by the Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) Unit of the TTPS.
The statement noted that none of the reports on record was made using the 800-TIPS system.
The anonymous hotline has traditionally been associated with reporting violent crimes, not white-collar crimes or corruption, it added.
ACIB spokesperson Snr Superintendent Deryck Walker said: “The facility was never promoted as an anti-corruption tool nor is corruption treated as a crime that devastates lives. However, the hotline has played a significant part in combating violent crime, and it holds the same potential for bribery, fraud, extortion, embezzlement and nepotism.”
Citizens can also visit the crimestopperstt.com.