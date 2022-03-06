T&T national appointed as VP of Montreal Protocol

A TECHNOCRAT in the Ministry of Planning and Development’s Environmental Policy and Planning Division has been appointed by the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC) to one of three vice presidency posts to the Meeting of the Parties of the Montreal Protocol for 2022.
Receiving the appointment is Dr Marissa Gowrie, who is the deputy environmental manager/national ozone officer of the National Ozone Unit.
In a news release yesterday, the Ministry of Planning said the appointment validates Trinidad and Tobago’s leadership role in ozone layer protection.
“As one of the vice presidents, Dr Gowrie has the important role of supporting the president to ensure that all parties, members and participants follow the rules of procedure for both the Montreal Protocol and the Vienna Convention. These rules of procedure shall apply to any meeting of the parties to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer, convened in accordance with article 11 of the Protocol,” said the ministry.
The parties to the Protocol meet once a year to make decisions aimed at ensuring the successful implementation of the agreement and the president and three vice-presidents elected at an ordinary meeting shall remain in office until their successors are elected at the next ordinary meeting and shall serve in that capacity at any intervening extraordinary meetings. On occasion, one or more of these officers may be re-elected for one further consecutive term.
The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago acceded to the Vienna Convention and its Montreal Protocol in August 1989, the first to do so in the Caribbean region, the ministry said, adding, “In this regard, Trinidad and Tobago is obligated to implement all phase-out obligations under the Protocol and Dr Gowrie, through her work in the Ministry of Planning and Development, has been recognised as a world leader in this regard.”
In the news release, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis described Dr Gowrie’s appointment as a highpoint for Trinidad and Tobago and the tremendous ongoing work being done to phase out ozone harming chemicals.
The Minister added that Dr Gowrie has put in a great deal of effort which has benefited citizens, and is making a great deal of headway in the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors.