Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on citizens, especially those who work in various Government agencies, to have a more “can-do” attitude.
Speaking at the opening of Nutrimix’s Next Generation Hatchery in Couva yesterday, Dr Rowley listened attentively to the challenges the company faced to have the facility completed.
He said, “We need the ‘can-do’ spirit in Trinidad and Tobago. We have that spirit when the ole talk is involved—everybody is a commentator, everybody has an interest, everybody has a right, but in terms of doing things; actually, doing things and moving it from talking to the effect that’s where the ‘can-do’ is absent.”
Director of Nutrimix Group of Companies, Ronnie Mohammed, said the hatchery took 11 years to complete and that many of the problems stemmed from its interactions with various State agencies, which was compounded by Covid-19 restrictions.
Dr Rowley described the decision-making process at some State agencies as slow-walking or molasses-rate.
He said the snail’s pace usually comes from a lack of vision in the public service.
“Many of the decision-makers don’t associate themselves with the outcome of their day’s work. The things are disconnected. There is a huge suite of decision-making in this country that needs to be modernised, starting with how one becomes a permanent secretary.”
“Today, people are at the level of permanent secretary in Trinidad and Tobago and many of them have not had the pathway of the experts we had before in the post of permanent secretary. Many of them are not managers and do not assume managerial responsibility for the departments that they head, which impacts so importantly on the day-to-day lives of persons, whether you are an investor or consumer. We require significant changes in the public service of the 21st century,” he added.
The some people may think his suggestion is a threat to the Constitution.
He said, “The Constitution that was written in 1962 in many areas is wholly inappropriate for Trinidad and Tobago in the 21st century, 2022. It is my view that permanent secretaries should not only come from those who float up to the top in public service but should also come from managers in the private sector, who are hired into the public service to bring management skills to the public service. If we don’t make these far-reaching changes, we will always have complaints of how we have underperformed, and how unnecessary the difficulties have been.”
The Prime Minister commended the efforts of Nutrimix for having the most modern hatchery in the region.
He said it will bring us up to speed in our production of chicken meat as a major protein supply to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Looking at the rest of the Caribbean and the potential to export to other neighbouring islands, Dr Rowley said companies would encounter archaic and antiquated laws and a public service that is not prepared to be the ‘can-do’ exponent.
He said the Government is prepared to make the necessary changes to make things more efficient.