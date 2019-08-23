Colm Imbert

Did the math: Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says this country is under no obligation to follow any recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF is assembling a team to visit T&T for its annual Article IV consultations, but no date has yet been set for the visit.

Imbert was speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Thursday. He said while T&T is a member of the IMF, this country is not currently in any IMF programme and has not borrowed money from the IMF and as such does not have to do anything the IMF might recommend.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T not bound to follow IMF dictates

T&T not bound to follow IMF dictates

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says this country is under no obligation to follow any recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF is assembling a team to visit T&T for its annual Article IV consultations, but no date has yet been set for the visit.

AG urges groups to peruse non-profit bill

AG urges groups to peruse non-profit bill

CHARITIES, volunteer groups and religious bodies have again been urged to view the Non-Profit Organisations Bill, 2019 as a means of protection for themselves and for Trinidad and Tobago’s reputation abroad.

Rowley lauds UTT for role in development

Rowley lauds UTT for role in development

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has lauded the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for its role in national development. Rowley was speaking yesterday at the UTT’s second annual research symposium held at the university’s O’Meara campus.

Huawei looking to boost T&T’s ICT

Huawei looking to boost T&T’s ICT

IN the last four years Chinese tech firm, Huawei, has invested $272 million (US$40 million) in Trinidad and Tobago. “And we will continue to invest in developing this country because we have long-term plans for T&T,” pledged Jeff Jin, Huawei’s newly appointed chief executive officer for T&T and the Eastern Caribbean.

Machel looks beyond the stage

Machel looks beyond the stage

MACHEL Montano has been at the forefront of T&T’s musical genre, soca, since his sensational break-out as the a child who sang Too Young to Soca on the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah in 1986. He is known throughout T&T, and in the Caribbean diasporas throughout the world, for his hyper-energetic stage performances and his multi-decade-long streak of producing a monster song for the road..