T&T not bound to follow IMF dictates

MACHEL Montano has been at the forefront of T&T’s musical genre, soca, since his sensational break-out as the a child who sang Too Young to Soca on the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah in 1986. He is known throughout T&T, and in the Caribbean diasporas throughout the world, for his hyper-energetic stage performances and his multi-decade-long streak of producing a monster song for the road..