T&T not bound to follow IMF dictates

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says this country is under no obligation to follow any recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF is assembling a team to visit T&T for its annual Article IV consultations, but no date has yet been set for the visit.
Imbert was speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Thursday. He said while T&T is a member of the IMF, this country is not currently in any IMF programme and has not borrowed money from the IMF and as such does not have to do anything the IMF might recommend.