THE Trinidad and Tobago economy was on a recovery path over the last year, following two years of economic contraction, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has stated in its latest annual economic survey.
Official data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) indicate that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (real GDP) grew by three per cent during the first three quarters of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The Central bank’s annual economic survey for 2022 stated that this growth was driven by increased output from the non-energy sector (4.7 per cent) which overshadowed a falloff in energy sector output (-0.7 per cent).
“Activity in the non-energy sector was boosted by strong performances in several sub-sectors including manufacturing (excluding refining and petrochemicals) and wholesale and retail trade (excluding energy),” it stated.
“On the other hand, reductions in the condensate extraction and asphalt sub-sectors drove the decline in output from the energy sector. The Central Bank estimates that the momentum in economic activity slowed during the fourth quarter of 2022,” the annual economic survey stated,
According to the Central Bank, the economy’s job creation capacity improved last year.
“The unemployment rate declined to 4.9 per cent in 2022 compared with 5.4 per cent in 2021 with new hires mainly in the Community, Social and Personal as well as the Construction (including Electricity and Water) sectors.
Labour retrenchments also declined by 38.1 per cent in 2022, while the placement of job advertisements in the print media increased by 13 per cent.
The Central Bank, however, highlighted that inflationary pressures grew significantly as the year progressed owing mainly to external supply-side impulses.
“Food and energy prices were particularly impacted,” the report stated.
Regarding food prices, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index increased 14.3 per cent last year led by significant increases in the Dairy
(19.5 per cent) and Cereals (17.9 per cent) sub-indices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices increased by 38.9 per cent to average US$94.43 per barrel while US Henry Hub natural gas prices increased by 65.6 per cent to average US$6.38 per million British Thermal Units (mmbtu).
“Following a relatively low average of 2.1 per cent in 2021, headline inflation increased to 5.8 per cent in 2022. The uptick in headline inflation was primarily driven by food inflation which increased by 10.4 per cent in 2022 compared to 4.4 per cent in 2021, while core inflation accelerated to 4.7 per cent from 1.5 per cent,” it stated.
The Central Bank stated that strengthened energy prices boosted energy revenues, led to an improved fiscal performance for the fiscal year ending September 2022.
“Provisional estimates from the Ministry of Finance indicate that the Central Government fiscal accounts recorded a surplus of $1.1 billion in FY2021/22, a much better outturn compared to the budgeted deficit of $9.1 billion and the deficit of $12.4 billion recorded in the previous year,” it stated.
The annual economic survey stated that despite a notable fall-off in non-energy receipts, energy revenue more than tripled in the last fiscal year reaching its highest level since 2014.
“While adjusted Government debt outstanding grew in nominal terms to $129.7 billion at the end of September 2022, from $126.7 billion at the end of September 2021, debt as a share of GDP fell from 79.5 per cent of GDP to 66.5 per cent of GDP over the same period,” it stated.
“In the first nine months of 2022, Trinidad and Tobago’s current account recorded a surplus of US$4.4 billion, indicative of the strength in international commodity prices
which resulted in healthy energy export earnings,” it stated.
The Central Bank stated that over the year, the country’s gross official reserves declined by US$47.2 million to US$6,832.4 million, equivalent to 8.6 months of import cover.
“The local market for foreign currency remained tight in 2022 despite a large increase (33.3 per cent) in foreign currency purchases from the energy sector,” it stated.