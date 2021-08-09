T&T open for investments

Trinidad and Tobago is open for investments in the areas of agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, maritime activities, financial services and logistics and distribution,” says Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon,
She was speaking during a webinar hosted by the World Trade Centre, Mumbai, and the High Commission of India, Port of Spain, on Friday. The webinar was a curtain-raiser event to the online bilateral exhibition themed “Trade and Business Opportunities between India and Caribbean countries” which will run from August 16 to November 16, 2021.
Noting that the country is an ideal investment destination for international businesses as it geographically provides a gateway to North, Central and South America, Gopee-Scoon said, “Trinidad and Tobago is an attractive investment climate which includes a stable political environment, highly skilled workforce and low energy costs, competitive corporation tax rates and well developed land, air and sea infrastructure.
“Additionally, through Caricom and bilateral trade agreements investors have access to a consumer market of close to one billion”.
She noted that, despite the Caribbean’s history with India, there was no formalised policy between the region and India until November 2003, when a Caricom-India Joint Commission was established to address several areas of cooperation between the region and India. The areas of cooperation included socio-economic bilateral issues including trade, tourism, combating terrorism and the UN millennium development goals.
The minister said T&T has continued to deepen its ties with India through the signature of of the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments Agreement, also referred to as the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). That treaty was signed and entered into force in 2007 for an initial duration of ten years. Both parties have expressed their desire to continue the treaty and negotiations are expected to commence within the upcoming months, the statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry said.
The renewed Bilateral Investment Treaty will be a useful instrument to assure investors of Government’s commitment to promoting a stable, transparent and predictable domestic legislative environment, said the ministry.
It also noted that a Double Taxation Agreement is currently in place and allows for the removal of tax barriers to facilitate cross border trade and investment.
“These bilateral treaties have already provided opportunities for six Indian companies to operate in Trinidad and Tobago in various sectors including: food and beverage; retail; financial services and steel import and trading” according to the ministry.
In his address, India’s High Commissioner to T&T, Arun Kumar Sahu, encouraged Indian and Caribbean companies to strengthen business relations.
Acknowledging the economic challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, he called on countries to be innovative in international commerce and trade.